Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2022: Patrick Spicer Q&A

Jul. 14, 2022  
BWW catches up with Patrick Spicer to chat about bringing Who's This All Of A Sudden to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about 'Who's This All Of A Sudden'.

It's a silly, light-hearted show about my deepest fears and most profound humiliations. They say the best way to get over the things that embarrass you is to own it but I'm a millennial and we're not supposed to own anything. What I am, though, is a snitch. So, I'm here to snitch on myself.

Why did you decide now was the time to tell this story?

The world demanded my truth and I reluctantly accepted the heavy mantle of leadership. Also, I'm at a point in my life where I've spent a long time wearing silly disguises to pretend to be much more regular than I am. But they are really unflattering and chafe everywhere. So when I started grassing on myself to audiences and I found that it made me care a lot less, it seemed like a good time to come clean.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anybody who feels like there's something wrong with them and wants to take all that a lot less seriously. Also, anybody who doesn't feel like there's anything wrong with them so I can talk to them after the show and ask them how they do it and also how dare they.

Do you think you know what to expect from the festival?

I love this question it sounds like you've prepared a horrible surprise. If I get gunged on opening night by Dave Benson Phillips, you will be my number one suspect. But no, I probably don't have a great idea of what to expect. I've gone up before but never with my own hour show, so my best guess is it'll be a month-long self-esteem battle royale except I guess more so. Again, please don't gunge me.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A 1969 Ford Mustang. The venue are really playing hardball on that for some reason. I guess I'd settle for them taking away really good vibes, maybe feel a bit lighter about anything heavy they've got going on, and some form of desire to see me again next year. And if all goes to plan... a 1969 Ford Mustang.

Photo credit: James Deacon

