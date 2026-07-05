DEATH OF A SALESMAN to Open at York Theatre Royal in Co-Production With Citizens Theatre

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York Theatre Royal has announced a major new revival of Arthur Miller's seminal work Death of a Salesman, as part of their new season. In a first for the theatre, they will co-produce with Glasgow's Citizens Theatre. Directed by Citizens Theatre's Artistic Director Dominic Hill, the production opens on 2 March 2027, with previews from 24 February, and runs until 27 March 2027 at York Theatre Royal, before transferring to the Citizens Theatre from 7 April until 1 May 2027.

In another major co-production, York Theatre Royal will continue their creative collaboration with the Emma Rice Company and Nottingham Playhouse with a revival of Kneehigh and Emma Rice's Tristan & Yseult. Last seen on stage in 2017, the production will be staged at York Theatre Royal in April as part of a nationwide UK tour.

Paul Crewes, CEO of York Theatre Royal said, “We're very excited about this upcoming season - most notably in a first for us, we will be working with our friends at Citizens Theatre in Glasgow on Arthur Miller's modern classic Death of a Salesman, directed by the fabulous Dominic Hill. This is a wonderful collaboration with a great theatre.

“Spring 2027 will also see us co-producing again with the Emma Rice Company and Nottingham Playhouse on a revival of Tristan and Yseult. I have such fond memories of originally producing this show with Emma when we were both at Kneehigh alongside Mike Shepherd. I can't wait for York audiences to have the chance to finally see this production that successfully toured the world for many years.

“These productions join the line-up of our other produced work already onsale - including our revival of Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad later this year with Amelia Bullmore, our Youth Theatre production of Wendy and Peter Pan and the highlight of the festive season, our panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“Our dance programme also continues to be one of the most exciting in the North of England, with the return of London City Ballet, the world premiere of the latest show from Carlos Acosta and the Acosta Danza Company and Ben Duke's Lost Dog coming to York for the first time. I hope we have given audiences plenty to look forward to with a range of classics, new work and family favourites on our stage.”

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of Citizens Theatre said, “I am delighted to be directing a new production of this brilliant Arthur Miller play that is one of the most influential works of the 20th century. It could not be more timely in the age of Donald Trump's politics of greed and toxic masculinity. But Death of a Salesman is also an ordinary working man's story, as a family tries to wrestle with living up to expectation and forging their own path. I can't wait to see the reaction from audiences in York and Glasgow to this new production.”

Other highlights of the season include the UK premiere of Acosta Danza's Cuban Baroque, in collaboration with York Theatre Royal, running from 1 to 3 October. The visiting programme also includes the UK premiere of London City Ballet: Firebird - A Mixed Bill, with Firebird co-produced by York Theatre Royal, London City Ballet and Opera De Vichy, from 18 to 19 September. In a new touring production, Daisy Goodwin's By Royal Appointment, which stars Jane Asher and Samantha Womack, tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II's life behind-the-scenes and runs from 10 to 14 November. Also in the season is Lost Dog's Juliet and Romeo, a dance-theatre duet flipping the story of Romeo and Juliet on its head blending dance, comedy and theatre, from 20 to 21 November.

Tickets for the newly announced productions will go on sale on 6 July at 1pm for Members Priority, with general onsale on 11 July at 1pm. For the full programme please visit: https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/.

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