Cast Set For SCENES FROM A FRIENDSHIP at Nottingham Playhouse

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Jane Upton's Scenes from a Friendship, which due to popular demand, has already been extended by one week.

A dynamic two-hander, Scenes from a Friendship is directed by local theatremaker Hannah Stone (The Trials, Nottingham Playhouse; SHEWOLVES, UK Tour) and follows the story of two best friends across the decades. It runs in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse from Fri 15 May to Sat 6 June. And just announced, due to popular demand the run has been extended by one week, additional tickets will go on sale soon.

Nottingham born Katie Redford (Can You Keep a Secret? BBC One; Lily Pargetter in The Archers, BBC Radio 4) plays Jess, with Benedict Salter (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, West End and Southwark Playhouse; The Score, Theatre Royal Bath) cast as Best Friend Billy.

Before joining The Archers, Katie was a member of the BBC Radio Drama Company, after winning the Norman Beaton Fellowship. Benedict was shortlisted for Best Supporting Performance in the Off West End Awards 2022 for Lone Flyer.

Writer Jane Upton said, “I'm so excited to be working with Katie and Benedict - they both connected so deeply and naturally with the text and had us all crying in auditions. I can't wait to see them fully inhabit these messy characters and bring new light and edges to the people that have been living in my head.”

Jane Upton's previous work (the) Woman was shortlisted for the Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting and enjoyed a successful run at Nottingham Playhouse and on tour, before transferring to London's Park Theatre.

Hannah Stone, Director, and previous Associate Artist at Nottingham Playhouse, commented, “I'm really excited to direct Jane's brilliant and unique script exploring the intricacies and complexities of a long-term friendship. I think the biggest challenge is going to be working with the actors to convey the different ages from 12-45!

“I'm really excited to get under the surface of the script to discover the secrets the characters keep from others and themselves as well as really pulling the comedy out so the audience will be laughing through the tears.”

The creative team includes Designer Abby Clarke; Lighting Designer Alex Musgrave; Sound Designer and Composer Ellie Isherwood, Movement Director Michela Meazza and Dramaturg Sarah Dickenson.

First Year Juniors, Long Eaton, 1987. Kylie's about to hit number one, and Jess meets Billy for the first time.

There's conflict, competition and mutual intrigue, but they quickly become inseparable: proper soulmates – the kind who finish each other's sentences and overshare about first kisses.

As they pursue different paths, him in the big city, her in their fading hometown, they can't escape the pull of their friendship – or the arguments and jealousy that come with it.

Following them across the decades – from making mixtapes and endless summers, to the chaos of parenthood, Scenes from a Friendship is a warm, funny, and deeply felt look at the bond you share with the person who's shaped your life, who knows all your flaws but loves you regardless.

Scenes from a Friendship is the first of three plays by local writers to be featured in the coming months at Nottingham Playhouse, with the world premiere of William Ivory's The Market Deeping Model Railway Club 6 – 25 July and the regional premiere of Beth Steel's West End hit Till the Stars Come Down 5 – 26 September.