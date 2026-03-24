Cast Set For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare's Globe

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Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and creative team of A Midsummer Night's Dream in the Globe Theatre, running from 23 April – 29 August 2026, directed by Emily Lim (The Odyssey, National Theatre).

The cast will comprise Audrey Brisson as Hippolyta/Titania, Sophie Cox as Hermia, Jamal Franklin as Snug, Michael Grady-Hall as Puck, Gareth Kennerley as Egeus/Flute, Mel Lowe as Lysander, Victoria Moseley as Quince, Enyi Okoronkwo as Oberon/Theseus, Em Prendergast as Snout, Adrian Richards as Bottom, Gavi Singh Chera as Demetrius, and Romaya Weaver as Helena.

Director Emily Lim says: “I feel so lucky and excited to be collaborating with such a wonderfully skilled, witty, playful and generous group of artists to bring our new version of A Midsummer Night's Dream to life. We can't wait to welcome and surprise our audiences and bring a big dose of joy and magic to the Globe this summer!”

A Midsummer Night's Dream Assistant Director is Amber Medway, Jim Fortune is the Composer, Costume Design Concept is by Fly Davis, Jaquie Davis is Costume Supervisor, Aldo Vázquez is Designer, Haruka Kuroda is the Fight & Intimacy Director, James Cousins is Movement Director and Choreographer, Zac Gvi is Orchestrator and Arranger, with Voice & Text by Simon Money.

A Midsummer Night's Dream was cast by Juliet Horsley CDG.

Biographies

Audrey Brisson will play Hippolyta/Titania. Audrey was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for the Olivier Awards 2020 and Best Performance in a Musical for the UK Theatre Awards 2019 for her starring performance in Amélie the Musical. She is the Bear Physicality Associate Director and Additional Puppetry on Paddington the Musical.

Theatre credits include: Piaf (Watermill Theatre); The Enormous Crocodile (Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park); The Land of Might-Have-Been (Buxton International Festival); Jekyll and Hyde (Reading Rep); Into the Woods (Theatre Royal, Bath); Amélie the Musical (Criterion Theatre/ The Other Palace Theatre/ Hartshorn-Hook/ Selladoor/ Watermill Theatre – nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for Olivier Awards 2020 and for Best Performer in a Musical for UK Theatre Awards 2019; Dr Seuss's The Lorax (Old Vic Theatre); The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (Bristol Old Vic Theatre/ Wise Children/ Edinburgh Festival/ Kneehigh); Pericles, The Elephantom (National Theatre); Pinocchio (National Theatre); La Strada (UK Tour & The Other Palace); The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic); Romeo and Juliet (Rose Theatre, Kingston); Dead Dog in a Suitcase & Other Love Song (Kneehigh); The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Kensington Gardens); The Wild Bride and Midnight's Pumpkin (Kneehigh).

Film credits include: Napoleon, W.E. and Hereafter.

Television credits include: A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Halo (S2), Outlander (S2) and Money.

Sophie Cox will play Hermia. Sophie trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama and recently starred in Playfight at Soho Theatre following a UK Tour.

Theatre credits include Playfight (Paines Plough's Roundabout, UK Tour & West End); Reykjavik (Hampstead Theatre).

Television credits include: Believe Me.

Jamal Franklin will play Snug. Jamal Franklin trained and graduated from the University of Northampton. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes Pinocchio and the Olivier award nominated Midsummer Mechanicals.

Previous theatre credits include: One Man Show Buff (The Curve); Little Shop of Horrors (The Crucible); Limp Wrist & The Iron Fist (Brixton House); The Big Life (Theatre Royal Stratford East); On Railton Road (Museum of The Home); King Lear (The Duke of York’s Theatre).

Screen credits include Series regular in ITV2 comedy Ruby Speaking, Feature film Giddy Stratospheres, White Noise (written, directed & starred in) and NT Live: King Lear.

Michael Grady-Hall will play Puck. Michael trained at RADA.

Theatre credits include: Twelfth Night, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Venice Preserved, Imperium I&II, Oppenheimer, The Shoemakers Holiday, As You Like It, Hamlet, All's Well That Ends Well, A Midsummer Nights Dream, The City Madam, Cardenio (RSC); Romeo and Juliet, The Wonderful World of Dissocia (Stratford East); House of Shades (Almeida); Othello (ETT Dubai); Julie (Northern Stage); Minotaur (Polka Theatre/Theatre Clwyd); Damned by Despair, Antigone, The White Guard, Burnt by the Sun (National Theatre); Thyestes (Arcola); Romeo and Juliet (Theatre of Memory); one-man show Later Showers, Play On Words (Three's Company/Edinburgh Fringe).

Film credits include: The Swing, Hoard, Through the Larkin Glass, How Was Your Week?, Ruth, Silent Night, Venus and the Sun, Clash of the Titans.

TV credits include: Pierre, Emmerdale, The Regime, Jack Ryan, Casualty, Doctors, Doctor Thorne, Missing Something.

Michael is co-founder of Three's Company and Smooth Faced Gentlemen.

Gareth Kennerley will play Egeus/Flute. Gareth trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Theatre includes: The Hamlet Project (Trish Wadley Prods/ RADA Residencies Programme); The Bear, The Importance of Being Earnest (Play in the Park); Great Expectations (Mercury Theatre); Trouble in Butetown (Donmar Warehouse); Othello, The Corn Is Green, Saint Joan (National Theatre); The Tragedy of Macbeth (Almeida Theatre); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Australian Shakespeare Company at Kew Gardens); Crystal Clear (White Deer Theatre at The Old Red Lion); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One & Two (Sonia Friedman Productions); House and Garden (Watermill Theatre); 5 Guys Chillin’ (King’s Head Theatre); Hook Up (Outbox); Sanguine (Scaffold State); Pedal Pusher (Theatre Delicatessen); Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (TNT / ADG Europe); Stand Up Diggers All (Pentabus); Rush, Pavement (Theatre West); The Comedy of Errors, Richard II (Shakespeare At The Tobacco Factory); Carmen (Stephen Joseph Theatre); Sweeney Todd (Dundee Rep); Compression (Write Now); Doctor Faustus, The School for Scandal (Greenwich Theatre); War Horse (National Theatre/ West End); Fiddler on the Roof (Sheffield Crucible/ West End); Under Milk Wood (Tricycle Theatre); The Pendulum (Jermyn Street Theatre); Arden of Faversham (Skin and Bone Theatre); King Lear (Creation Theatre); Henry V (Bright Angel Productions).

Film credits include: My Policeman.

Television credits include: Dirty Business (Channel 4); Professor T (Series 4) (ITV).

Radio credits include: Daniel in Tumanbay (Series 1 and 2) for BBC Radio 4.

Mel Lowe will play Lysander. Mel trained at ARTSED.

Theatre credits include: A Christmas Carol (Sheffield Crucible); Very Wet (The Royal Court); A Doll’s House (Sheffield Crucible); Standing at the Sky’s Edge (Gillian Lynne Theatre); The Fair Maid of the West (RSC); Orlando (Garrick Theatre); Baby Dolls (Smith & Brant Theatricals / Very Rascals); A Billion Times I Love You (Liverpool Everyman); Hungry (Soho Theatre / Roundabout at Summerhall – Edinburgh Fringe); Gypsy (Royal Exchange Theatre Manchester); A Christmas Carol (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds); The Importance of Being Earnest (Octagon Theatre Bolton); The Cat in the Hat (Leicester Curve / UK Tour); Me and My Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre).

Television credits include: The Midwich Cuckoos (Sky).

Film credits include: Past Life (Grimmfest Films).

Victoria Moseley will play Quince. Victoria is an actor, director and theatre-maker. She trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama and is an associate artist with Filter Theatre.

Theatre credits include: My Brilliant Friend, George and the Dragon, Beyond Caring, From Morning to Midnight and His Dark Materials (National Theatre); A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Water and Faster (Filter Theatre); Passenger (Greenwich and Docklands International Festival);The Simple Things in Life (Fuel, Herald Angel Winner); Tombstone Tales (Arcola); Red Ladies (Clod Ensemble/ ICA); Watership Down (Lyric Hammersmith); Jason and the Argonauts (Warwick Arts Centre/Tour); Blonde Bombshells of 1943 (West Yorkshire Playhouse); The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (RSC); Hobson’s Choice (Birmingham Rep) and Alice in Boogie Wonderland (Liverpool Everyman).

Screen credits include: Peterloo (Thin Man Films and Amazon Studios); What You Will (Fluidity Films); DI Ray and Coronation Street, recurring character (ITV); Doctors, Merseybeat, The Whistle Blower (BBC); The War Horse Prom (National Theatre/BBC); The First True Olympics (BBC4); Mindblowing (HTV) and Jo-90 (Meridian).

Enyi Okoronkwo will play Oberon/Theseus. Enyi trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream: For One Night Only.

Theatre credits include: King James (Hampstead Theatre - nominated for Offie Award, Duo Performance in a Play); The Meaning of Zong (Barbican Theatre/ Bristol Old Vic); Dr Semmelweiss (Harold Pinter Theatre); The Cherry Orchard and Junkyard (Bristol Old Vic); The Haystack (Hampstead Theatre); Noises Off (Lyric Hammersmith); Tartuffe and Wonder.Land (National Theatre); Boy with Beer (King’s Head – nominated for Offie Award, Male Performance, Full Run: Plays).

Television credits include: Amadeus (Sky); Renegade Nell (Disney+); Funny Woman (Sky Max); The Lazarus Project (Sky); I Hate You (Big Talk); The Big One (Channel 4); Giri/Haji (BBC/Netflix).

Film credits include: Up On The Roof; Late (I, Firefly Productions).

Em Prendergast will play Snout. Em trained at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. They often work in a mixture of British Sign Language and Spoken English.

Theatre credits include: Animal Farm (Leeds Playhouse and Stratford East); Barriers (Definitely Theatre), Bury Me (Pleasance) Cinderella (Queens Theatre Hornchurch); The Odyssey (National Theatre); A Christmas Carol (Hull Truck); Witch-finder’s sister (Queens Theatre Hornchurch); Nightshift, Messy (Zooco); Resisters (OutOfTheArchive); Amelia (South Street Arts); Winter Wonderland (Concrete Youth); Alice In Wonderland (Global English Theatre); Cinderella (Redbridge Drama Centre); A Christmas Carol (Redbridge Drama Centre); Welcome To Thebes (The Tobacco Factory).

TV credits include: Doctors (BBC), and Eastenders (BBC).

Radio credits include: Doctor Who and Time of the Week S1 and S2.

Adrian Richards will play Bottom. Adrian trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Theatre credits include: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Royal Shakespeare Company); Noises Off! (Garrick Theatre, West End); The Actor’s Nightmare (Park Theatre); Eden (Hampstead Theatre); Der Rosenkavalier (Glyndebourne); The Winter’s Tale (National Theatre); Macbeth (National Theatre); Don Juan in Soho (Wyndham’s Theatre, West End); Wild Honey (Hampstead Theatre); The Suicide (National Theatre); Die Entführung Aus dem Serail (Glyndebourne); Advice For The Young At Heart (Theatre Centre).

Television credits include: Doctors (BBC).

Voice credits include: Exposure (BBC Radio 4); Baldur’s Gate 3 (Pitstop Productions).

Gavi Singh Chera will play Demetrius. Gavi Singh Chera trained at RADA and the National Youth Theatre REP.

Theatre includes: Indian Ink (Hampstead Theatre/ Theatre Royal Bath); Pins and Needles (Kiln Theatre); The Cherry Orchard (The Yard Theatre); 1922: The Waste Land, Duck (Jermyn Street Theatre); Our Generation, Behind the Beautiful Forevers (National Theatre); Pygmalion (Headlong).

His earlier work with the National Youth Theatre includes Wuthering Heights, Consensual, Merchant of Venice, Second Person Narrative, Babel, Liminal, Boiler Room Projects and Swipe.

Film credits include: Blitz (dir. Steve McQueen) and Kavita and Teresa (dir. Kamal Musale), Sellout (dir. Jaz Gill) and Temple (dir. Nick Virk).

Television credits include: Dirty Business (Channel 4); Murdered By My Best Friend (Channel 4); The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Studios); The Undeclared War (Channel 4/ Playground Productions); The Lazarus Project (Sky / Urban Myth Films); Vera (ITV) and Doctors (BBC).

Radio credits include: Moominsummer Madness, Southall Uprising, Comment is Free, Gudrun’s Saga and Half Widow for BBC Radio 4.

Romaya Weaver will play Helena. Romaya trained at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Theatre credits include: The Cabinet Minister (Menier Chocolate Factory); Hamlet Hail to the Thief (Factory International, RSC).