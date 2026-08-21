Caissie Levy to Perform Solo Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

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Broadway and West End star Caissie Levy will perform her solo concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday 13 December 2026, at 7pm. Tickets on sale Friday 28 August.

Caissie Levy Live at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane will include tunes from her Broadway career (Ghost, Frozen, Wicked, Les Misérables, Hair), and contemporary classics and personal storytelling.

On returning to London Caissie said: “London has always felt like a second theatrical home to me, so it means everything to be coming back. Some of the most meaningful chapters of my career happened here, and I'm so excited to reconnect with the London theatre community and audiences who have always been so incredibly supportive. It feels like the perfect place to share my new solo show.”

Caissie Levy has most recently starred in the acclaimed revival of Ragtime on Broadway for which she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as the 2026 Drama Desk Award and was the recipient of the 2026 Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre Award from the Drama League Awards. In 2024, she earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical for starring in the UK premiere of Next to Normal at The Donmar Warehouse and the West End transfer.

Caissie is known to Broadway and West End audiences for creating the iconic role of 'Elsa' in Disney's Frozen on Broadway and originating the roles of 'Sheila' in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair and 'Molly' in Ghost. She also starred in the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt and as 'Rose' in the Tony nominated Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, for which she was nominated for a Grammy Award. Further Broadway credits include Fantine in Les Misérables, Elphaba in Wicked (also in LA) and her Broadway debut as Penny in Hairspray.

Caissie has been featured on many singer/songwriter's records, and her solo EP, With You, is available wherever you can buy or stream music. In concert, she backed up Sir Rod Stewart in his Las Vegas residency, headlined Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops twice, and has played solo across the US, UK and Canada.

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