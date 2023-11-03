WVJO Christmas Concert Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre Next Month

The performance is on  Monday, December 11, 2023 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

WVJO Christmas Concert comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next month. The performance is on  Monday, December 11, 2023 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Join some of the best musicians in the state to celebrate the Holiday season. The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra is sure to delight and get you in the Christmas spirit.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre
1038 Washington Street E
Lewisburg, WV 24901
United States 

Learn more at Click Here




