WVJO Christmas Concert comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next month. The performance is on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Join some of the best musicians in the state to celebrate the Holiday season. The West Virginia Jazz Orchestra is sure to delight and get you in the Christmas spirit.

Greenbrier Valley Theatre

1038 Washington Street E

Lewisburg, WV 24901

United States

