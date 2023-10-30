Verdi's NABUCCO Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in January

The performance is on January 6 at 12:55 PM.

Oct. 30, 2023

Verdi's Nabucco comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre next year. The performance is on January 6 at 12:55 PM.

Ancient Babylon comes to life in this classic Met staging of biblical proportions. Baritone George Gagnidze stars as the imperious king Nabucco, alongside soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, reprising her thrilling turn as his vengeful daughter Abigaille.

Mezzo-soprano Maria Barakova and tenor SeokJong Baek are Fenena and Ismaele, whose love transcends politics, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy repeats his celebrated portrayal of the high priest Zaccaria. Daniele Callegari conducts Verdi’s exhilarating early masterpiece, which features the ultimate showcase for the great Met Chorus, the moving “Va, pensiero.”




