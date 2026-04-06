RIPCORD Will Come to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in May

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Greenbrier Valley Theatre will present its production of Ripcord, running May 8–23, 2026. The production is part of the company’s 2026 mainstage season.

The show is described as: “A sunny room on an upper floor of a retirement home is prime real estate, and the fiercely territorial Abby is none too pleased to find it assigned to a new roommate: the relentlessly cheerful Marilyn. In this sharp-witted comedy, what begins as a passive-aggressive battle of wills soon escalates into a no-holds-barred prank war.”

Ripcord is a heartfelt and hilarious story about second chances, unlikely friendships, and the surprises that come with growing older.

While specific casting and creative team details have not yet been announced, the show is part of the theatre’s professionally produced season, which regularly features a mix of experienced artists and emerging talent.

Performances will take place at Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s venue in Lewisburg, with multiple show dates scheduled between May 8 and May 23.