THE MANNEQUIN by Germaine de Staël To Be Presented By We Happy Few in DC This Spring

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We Happy Few Productions will present THE MANNEQUIN by Germaine de Staël, translated by Vivian Folkenflick, this spring in Washington, D.C. The production will run at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop.

The play follows Sophie, whose father insists she marry a man she does not love. Facing the prospect of losing her independence and financial security, Sophie attempts to outwit her suitor by proving he would be better suited to marry a mannequin. The work combines elements of farce with commentary on women’s marital rights and social constraints.

Directed by Kerry McGee, the production will feature Gill Rydholm, Em German, Esteban Marmolejo-Suarez, and Andrew Quilpa. The creative team includes choreographer Debora Crabbe, producer Rachel Dixon, production manager Wendy Snow Walker, stage manager Mackenzie Wentela, lighting designer Jason Aufdem-Brinke, sound designer Mike Winch, scenic designer Jon Reynolds, dramaturg Jess Singly, and costume design by Wendy Snow Walker.

The production is part of We Happy Few’s Expand the Canon initiative, which focuses on rediscovering and presenting classical works by women and underrepresented voices. The company, founded in 2012, is known for staging lesser-known texts in contemporary contexts.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. from May 22 through June 6. Tickets are $20 and are available at wehappyfewdc.com/mannequin.