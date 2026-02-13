 tracker
MEET VERA STARK By Lynn Nottage to Open At Laurel Mill Playhouse

By: Feb. 13, 2026
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage will open at Laurel Mill Playhouse from February 20 to March 15, 2026.

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark is a 70-year journey through the life of Vera Stark, a headstrong African American maid and budding actress, and her tangled relationship with her boss, a white Hollywood star desperately grasping to hold on to her career.

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark is directed by Lorraine Brooks and produced by Maureen Rogers.




