MEET VERA STARK By Lynn Nottage to Open At Laurel Mill Playhouse

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage will open at Laurel Mill Playhouse from February 20 to March 15, 2026.

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark is a 70-year journey through the life of Vera Stark, a headstrong African American maid and budding actress, and her tangled relationship with her boss, a white Hollywood star desperately grasping to hold on to her career.



By the Way, Meet Vera Stark is directed by Lorraine Brooks and produced by Maureen Rogers.