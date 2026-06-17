JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Be Staged by Heart House Inclusive Productions in Virginia

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'Jesus Christ Superstar' is this summer's musical from Heart House Inclusive Productions Inc. of Woodbridge, VA. Shows are July 10, 2026 - July 19, 2026 at the Ferlazzo Theatre, Woodbridge.

This show, the first major collaboration of blockbuster team Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice, is a dynamic, high-energy retelling of the passion of Jesus Christ. Written as a sung-through rock opera, it was controversial when premiered in 1971, but has become iconic. The show has been through numerous Broadway revivals and performed somewhere internationally almost continuously since 1972. It was a live NBC broadcast on Easter Sunday 2018, with composer/singer John Legend taking the role of Jesus.

'The demands on the cast are exhausting, but the story speaks for itself,' said director and choreographer Caryn Hamilton. 'It is a privilege to bring this production to the stage.'

Hamilton also directed the HHIP production of 'The SpongeBob Musical' in 2023. 'I enjoy working with a large and diverse cast, and am very happy to be back with Heart House,' Hamilton said. 'Theatre and performance onstage should be available to everyone in some capacity, and Heart House is a leader in this effort.'

HHIP producer Eva Thorpe Hansen noted that assisting Hamilton with the choreography for the large cast will be Hamilton's son Erik, who just completed a 2-year run with the First National Tour of 'MJ the Musical,' in which he was cast as the MJ/Michael Standby, covering the roles of both MJ and Michael. After the main cast Michael was injured during a performance, Erik took over as the Medical Leave of Absence Cover for Michael while continuing to serve as the MJ Standby for the entire first year of the run. He brings that experience plus a lifetime of training and performance to his role as co-choreographer and dance supervisor.

'We are thrilled that Erik can join us for this show. He is not only a highly talented dancer and choreographer,' said Hansen, 'but he also has a gift for working with our special needs actors. He teaches them moves they didn't know they could do, which allows them the same joy onstage as our typical cast members.'

Two HHIP veterans complete the directorial roster. Eve Mann, who directed 'Pippin' for HHIP in 2024, returns as assistant director and brings enthusiasm and commitment to the job. 'I am thrilled to be working again with Heart House! I love that they give opportunities for everyone to shine,' she said. 'Being able to share this powerful story and working with such an incredible cast is an honor!'

Ellis Hamilton (also Caryn's son) returns for a second stint as music director. Ellis brings his experience in film scoring and as a #1 Billboard smooth jazz artist to this vocally demanding rock opera with its cast of 33, some of whom are new to vocal performance. Ellis also served as the music director for the HHIP production of 'SpongeBob' which earned him a YAM Productions 2023 Community Accolade, stating ''SpongeBob' was Ellis' musical directing debut, but you wouldn't know it from hearing the production's vocals! His passion for music is palpable, and translates perfectly to the stage.'

Shows are July 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30pm, and 11, 18 and 19 at 12:30. A special sensory friendly show will be offered as the 12:30 pm performance on July 11. For more information, visit https://www.hearthouseip.org/.

Heart House Inclusive Productions, Inc. is the DMV's premiere inclusive theatre company, committed to including actors and crew members of all abilities in every mainstage production. Founded in 2019, it averages 23% of cast and crew being persons of declared disabilities. HHIP believes theatre should be available to everyone.

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