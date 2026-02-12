GALA Theatre to Stage Bilingual Children's Play SÉNECA, RATÓN DE BIBLIOTECA in March

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GALA Theatre will continue its 50th anniversary season with GALita's production for young audiences Séneca, ratón de biblioteca (Séneca, The Library Mouse), a bilingual play by Chilean playwright Jorge Díaz with original music by Iván Navas. Directed by Elena Velasco, this fun-filled play touches on the importance of reading and respecting differences, and runs March 14 through March 28, 2026, at GALA Theatre.

When a brainy library mouse meets a swaggering crew of street mice, sparks fly and stories take off—spilling from the shelves into a world of comic chases and big laughs. Along the way, unlikely friendships form and lessons unfold about listening, learning, and belonging. Brought to life through imaginative puppets and original music, Séneca, The Library Mouse invites young audiences to celebrate difference, delight in the joy of books, and discover confidence and pride in who they are—proving that brains, creativity, and curiosity can be just as powerful as bravado.

Student matinees for Séneca, The Library Mouse are scheduled on weekdays from March 16-20 and March 23-27 at 10:30 am. More information can be found on the GALA website under Education. Performances for the general public are on Saturday, March 14, 21, and 28 at 3 pm. This family show is about 60 minutes long and suitable for ages 5 and up!

Featured in the cast are Daniela Lock as Séneca, who makes her GALita debut; GALA company member Delbis Cardona as Rafael, Ramón, and Raúl, who has participated in several GALita and GALA productions, including Héctor, The Electric Kid this season; Máximo Cáceres as Benigno (Dog), who makes his GALita debut; Rachael Small as Bellaco (Cat), who has appeared in several GALA shows, including Columbia Heights Bolero Bar and Mummy in the Closet; and H. Christian Aguilar as Ensemble and Understudy, who also makes his GALita debut.

Scenic Design is by Gisela Estrada with Lighting Design by Luis García, and Costume Design by Rukiya Henry-Fields. Iván Navas is Composer, Angélica Huertas is Sound Designer, and Properties Design is by Isabel deCarvalho. Solis Pettitt is Stage Manager and Sherry González is Assistant Stage Manager. Ilyana Rose-Dávila is Production Manager, and Anson Stevie is Technical Director.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Jorge Díaz (Playwright) was born in Rosario, Argentina, to immigrant parents from Spain, but spent most of his career in Chile, where his family moved when he was four years old. A playwright, poet, architect, and painter, Díaz wrote more than 100 plays, many of which were translated and produced throughout the world. His best-known dramatic works include El cepillo de dientes (1961) and Un hombre llamado Isla. In 1965, he moved to Madrid, Spain, where he remained for 30 years. He returned to Chile in 1994, where he continued to receive worldwide attention for his plays. In 1993, he received the National Award of Audiovisual Art and Presentation in Chile and the Tirso de Molina Award in Spain. Díaz wrote over 30 plays for children, among them El mundo es un pañuelo, Mr. humo no más, the adaptation of Cervantes rinconete y cortadillo, and his anthology of plays for students, Repertorio de teatro Escolar, 12 propuestas, which was published in 1998. In 1971, he founded the children's theater company Los Trabalenguas, which toured Spain, Latin America, and the United States. As with his theater for adults, Díaz's theater for children explores such themes as solidarity, respect, ecology, and identity, topics that reflect the interior and imaginative world of the child. Díaz died Mach 13, 2007, in Santiago, Chile, at the age of 77.

Elena Velasco (Director) is a Helen Hayes-nominated theatre artist, yogi, educator, and activist who serves the DC and Greater Boston regions. An associate member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, her directing and choreography range from theatre for young audiences to movement-based performances, focused on Latiné stories. Directing and choreography credits include Convergence Theatre (Founding Artistic Director), GALA, 1st Stage, NextStop Theatre, Keegan Theatre, Imagination Stage, Creative Cauldron, Central Square Theater (Boston), and Synetic Theater, DC's premier physical theater, with whom she was a company member for nearly two decades.

Her father immigrated to the United States to ensure that his children would have access to education, one of the greatest gifts he taught her to value and share. For over 10 years she was the Director of Outreach and Shakespeare in the Schools for Educational Theatre Company. A commissioned playwright and theatre researcher, she has contributed to publications for Routledge and Intellect Books, and has served on panels for Boston Conservatory, George Mason University, Hollins University, and Theatre Washington. She is an associate professor of theatre and movement at Bowie State University. Most importantly, she is the proud mother of seven children, all who have varied paths and passions.