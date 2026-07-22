DC Government to Host Inclusive Arts Event Marking 36th Anniversary of the ADA

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Wednesday, July 22, the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, DC Office of Human Rights, DC Office of Disability Rights, and other DC Government agencies will host Access to Expression: Celebrating Inclusive Arts in the District, an evening event honoring the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The program will spotlight how DC government agencies, community organizations, and local artists advance accessibility, inclusion, and creative expression for residents with disabilities.

Through leadership remarks, a moderated panel discussion, an ADA Resource Fair, an Arts Showcase, and an interactive inclusive art workshop, attendees will experience firsthand the District's commitment to equitable access and cross-agency collaboration in the arts. The evening culminates in a participatory workshop led by Art Enables, reinforcing the importance of creative expression in building inclusive communities.

The event will take place on Monday, July 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at the 5th Floor Rooftop of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. The program will feature remarks from David Markey, Deputy Director of the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities; Elizabeth Fox-Solomon, Interim Director of the DC Office of Human Rights; Jenny Cavallero, Manager of the Center for Accessibility at the DC Public Library; Peter Stephan, Interim Director of the DC Office of Disability Rights; and Christopher Rodriguez, Assistant City Administrator. The event will also include participation from Art Enables artists and partner agencies taking part in the ADA Resource Fair.

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