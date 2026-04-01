Compass Rose Theater Marks 15th Anniversary

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Compass Rose Theater, a critically acclaimed professional theater and educational nonprofit in Annapolis, has announced Compass Rose Cabaret, running April 10-26, 2026. This musical revue, featuring live piano accompaniment, will showcase some of the theater's most memorable songs since its founding in 2011.

Opening night, April 10, will include a special Cabaret & Soirée Fundraiser honoring founder Lucinda Merry-Browne. Guests will enjoy drinks and dessert while mingling with the professional cast.

"Our founder, Lucinda Merry-Browne, had a bold vision to bring a professional teaching theater to the Annapolis area, and we've been gaining momentum for 15 years. Now, we're regularly earning prestigious Helen Hayes Award nominations and recommendations," said Barbara Webber, Executive Director of Compass Rose Theater. "We've expanded teaching opportunities-this season collaborating with Anne Arundel Community College for Rent, and this August partnering on our youth production of A Midsummer Night's Dream with Historic London Town & Gardens for an outdoor, interactive Shakespeare experience."

Each year, Compass Rose Theater produces 4-5 professional shows, one student production, and offers multiple camps and classes for all ages.

The Compass Rose Cabaret cast features audience favorites from Helen Hayes Award-recommended productions, including: Baylor Cherneski (Annie), Jewel Freeman (Annie), Barrett Johnson (Little Shop of Horrors, Annie), Keila Mumphord (Little Shop of Horrors), James Toler (Little Shop of Horrors, Annie), and 17-year-old newcomer to Compass Rose, Lily Glista.

Performers will present songs spanning the company's history-from its first musical, Oliver, to its most recent, Rent-as well as selections from The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Cats, and other Broadway and Compass Rose favorites.

The production is directed by Artistic Director Madeline Austin, with musical direction, original arrangements, and accompaniment by Jack Benedict (Little Shop of Horrors). The original script is by Barrett Johnson, with choreography by Victoria Farnsworth (Annie).