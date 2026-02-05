Betsy Struxness of HAMILTON to Perform Solo Cabaret UNDER THE INFLUENCE

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway veteran Betsy Struxness will present her solo cabaret UNDER THE INFLUENCE at Barrel House Bar and Cafe in Washington, D.C.. The performance will take place on Sunday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m., with tickets available through Eventbrite.

Under the Influence traces Struxness’s theatre career through the music of her vocal influences, featuring selections from Broadway, pop, and soul. The cabaret reflects on both the professional milestones and personal challenges of a life in the performing arts, using songs associated with the artists who shaped her musical development.

Struxness’s Broadway credits include Wicked, Memphis, Matilda the Musical, and Hamilton. A post-show meet-and-greet will follow the performance.

About the Artist

Betsy Struxness is a performer and photographer. After graduating with a BFA in Dance from The Juilliard School, Betsy has gone on to all sorts of performing adventures from cruise ships to voiceovers, Broadway to TV, you name it. On Broadway, Betsy made her debut with Wicked, and then very quickly joined the cast of Memphis right before its run into the Tonys. Her first originating experience was with Leap of Faith, to be joined in swift succession by Scandalous and Matilda. Her biggest honor to date though has been bringing the smash hit Hamilton from the workshop to off-Broadway to Broadway as one of the original cast members. Other credits include: Theater: Shakespeare in Love (Viola)-Virginia Rep; Wicked (ensemble, Nessarose u/s)-Chicago & San Francisco; All Shook Up (ensemble, Sandra & Natalie u/s)-1st National Tour; TV: Onion News Network, Broad City and Louie; Voiceovers: Checkers, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Century Link, Shell, Geico, Stolichnaya, GoGurt. In between all that however, Betsy enjoys her free time as a traveler and photographer. Shooting everything from landscapes to portraits. Bridging the gap between the performer and photographer, you can check out Betsy's semi-known Hamilton-inspired series: #StruxSelfie.