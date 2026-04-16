AMERICAN GIRLS World Premiere and More Set for Theater J 2026-27 Season

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Theater J has revealed its 2026–2027 season, featuring a lineup of five productions that invites audiences into stories that illuminate both the complexities of our past and the questions of our present.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk

October 7, 2026 — November 1, 2026

The season opens with the DC premiere of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk by Daniel Jamieson, a visually stunning and deeply moving portrait of Marc and Bella Chagall set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution. Blending paintings, poetry, and history, the play offers a valentine to artistic imagination and the transformative power of love.

Tropical Secrets

December 2, 2026 — December 27, 2026

In December, Theater J presents Tropical Secrets, adapted by LM Feldman from Margarita Engle's poetic novel. This mesmerizing story for ages 8 and up follows Daniel, a young Jewish refugee fleeing Nazi Germany who arrives in Havana and forms a powerful friendship with a Cuban girl named Paloma. Their story celebrates resilience and reminds us that young people can make a profound difference in the world.

Avaaz

January 27, 2027 — February 14, 2027

Following his Broadway debut, Michael Shayan comes to Theater J with Avaaz, a poignant and often hilarious solo performance structured around an elegant Nowruz (Persian New Year) dinner party. As he portrays his mother Roya, Shayan explores his Iranian heritage, his family's complicated history, and the journey that brought his family from Iran to the United States.

American Girls

March 17, 2027 — April 11, 2027

In March, Theater J will present the world premiere of American Girls, commissioned by the company and written by Emily Feldman. This coming-of-age story follows two friends navigating the cultural touchstones of Millennial girlhood as their decades-long friendship evolves. Feldman's play asks a timeless question: can a love born in innocence survive everything that comes after?

Becoming Eve

June 2, 2027 — June 20, 2027

The season concludes in June with the DC premiere of Becoming Eve, adapted by Emil Weinstein from the critically acclaimed memoir by Abby Chava Stein. The play tells the remarkable story of Stein's journey growing up in a prominent Hasidic rabbinical dynasty and her decision to live openly as a transgender woman. As three rabbis debate how to reconcile tradition with identity, the play invites audiences to consider how ancient texts can be understood in new ways.