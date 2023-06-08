Weston Theater Company Announces Cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Full of memorable songs and iconic moments from the classic Peanuts comic strip, this charming show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Weston Theater Company announces the cast for YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, playing June 22 - July 9 at Walker Farm and venues across south/central Vermont).


Happiness is… singing together, learning to whistle, and coming home again! With charm, wit, and heart, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN follows the life of America's most loveable loser. Along with Snoopy and other friends from the Peanuts gang, Charlie Brown navigates the ups and downs of growing up, playing football, flying a kite, and being friends with just about the best dog there is. Full of memorable songs and iconic moments from the classic Peanuts comic strip, this charming show is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

"We are so pleased to be able to offer YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN as a free event for communities throughout Southern Vermont,” says Weston's Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert. "With this, our third year taking our Young Company show on the road, we have created a wonderful summer tradition that is sure to delight audiences young and old, near and far. It's a fun-filled, joyful event that takes full advantage of Vermont's beautiful summers and it's sure to have us laughing out loud and singing along to time-honored songs like 'Happiness' and 'My Philosophy.' We're so grateful to our partners in communities throughout the state for joining with us to present this charming, heartfelt production."

The show introduces many new Young Company members to the Weston stage. Aidan Curley, playing Charlie Brown, is a rising senior in the CAP21 Theatre Arts program at Molloy University. Ellen McGihon, Nate Walsh, Maya L'Abbe, and Daniel Jimenez also make their Weston debuts. McGihon, a rising senior at Marymount Manhattan College earning her BFA in Musical Theatre, plays Lucy, and Nate Walsh, a recent graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee with experience at various Boston-based theater companies, plays Schroeder. Maya L'Abbe, a musical theater student at Molloy/CAP21, plays Sally, and Daniel Jimenez Pagan, who just graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a degree in Musical Theater, plays Linus. Weston Welcomes back Ana Laura Santana (previously performing at Weston as Peter Pan in SHREK), who brings her new BFA in Musical Theater to this season as Snoopy. 

Frances Limoncelli, the show's director (who played Lucy in Weston's 1992 production of the same piece), says, “YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is a hilarious show that pokes fun at the challenges of childhood while celebrating its simple joys. Packed full of funny and familiar songs, Charlie Brown, his friends, and his charismatic dog Snoopy navigate playground dynamics, puppy love, Peter Rabbit, and more, all the while reminding us what happiness truly is. Anyone who has ever been a child will love it.”

Following YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, enjoy the music of Buddy Holly in BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, feel the breath of our country's living foundational document in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, reminisce on Hollywood's golden age in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, escape to the Appalachian mountains in THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL, and smile at the tale of an unlikely friendship in LET THERE BE LOVE. Pick-Your-Price Subscriptions and Single Tickets are available online at Click Here and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Prices range from $25 - $84.


Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enriches the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and makes significant to the American theater through training programs, lay development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at Click Here




