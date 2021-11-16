Vermont Singer/Songwriters And A Gospel Choir On Stage At Spruce Peak Arts This Winter!

Spruce Peak Arts has announced two inspiring events, each highlighting renowned Vermont singer-songwriters. Tickets on sale to Spruce Peak Arts Members on Wed Nov 17 at 10AM. On sale to the public on Fri Nov 19 at 10AM.

Thursday, December 16 at 7pm - for FLYNN-The Myra Flynn Band: A Special Holiday Concert featuring The Plattsburgh State Gospel Singers

Let your soul glow this holiday season! Join Vermont indie/soul singer Myra Flynn for her debut concert with the Plattsburgh State Gospel Singers. Both in-person and livestream tickets will be available for each of these performances. Tickets range: in-person: $15-35, Livestream $10.

Thursday, February 10 at 7pm - for Lamoille Songwriters in the Round- A Benefit for the Lamoille Community Foodshare

Six Lamoille County based songwriters will share the stage for an intimate and unique concert experience, showcasing their songs and the stories and inspiration behind them. This event is sponsored by Ten Bends Beer, Stowe Cider and Lamoille County Ford and Lamoille County Chevrolet, with ticket proceeds to benefit the Lamoille Community Foodshare. The featured songwriters are Abby Sherman, John Fusco, Christine Malcom, Trevor Crist, Lesley Grant, and David Karl Roberts.

Effective now, all patrons (ages 12 and over) must wear a mask and must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID -19 test within 72 hours. For more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

For full info on these exciting performances and to purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.