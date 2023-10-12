Vermont Repertory Theatre to Celebrate 400th Birthday Of The First Folio With HAWKES AND HANDSAWS

It will be performed at the Off Centre for the Dramatic Arts in Burlington on October 20, and 21 only.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Vermont Repertory Theatre to Celebrate 400th Birthday Of The First Folio With HAWKES AND HANDSAWS

Did you know that without the First Folio we would have lost 18 of Shakespeare's plays? Do you know why capital letters are called Upper Case? Do you know why stationery that you write on is spelled with an E? Do you know a hawke from a handsaw?

Vermont Repertory Theatre's new production, Hawkes and Handsaws, explains all, as it ushers its audience on a humorous and fascinating odyssey through the First Folio. Part Ted Talk and part medley of the most famous scenes the Bard has to offer, it features excerpts from Twelfth Night, Macbeth, Measure for Measure, As You Like It, Julius Caesar, King John, The Winters Tale, to name a few. It's a journey through the 18 plays that were saved by the printing of the Folio, some performed live by actors from the Vermont Repertory Theatre Company, and some by celebrities on the screen. Each scene comes with an explanation of the context for those that are not familiar with the play.

And don't be surprised if you learn a little along the way. Between the scenes are snippets of the story of the printing of the book itself. Delivered in a fast-paced and witty style, this story of Elizabethan theatrical endeavor and the birth of the printing industry comes to life. There's going to be a lot of laughing and a little bit of learning!

As if that's not enough, someone will leave each performance with an actual copy of the First Folio. A 400th anniversary photographic replica, published by the British Library, will be raffled during each performance. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of literary history.

This original and unique presentation, directed by Michael Fidler (and some guests), will be presented by Kelly Kendall. It has been created for lovers of Shakespeare and newcomers alike, and is extremely suitable for patrons 13 and up. It will be performed at the Click Herein Burlington on October 20, and 21 only.




