Town Hall Theater Young Company Presents ARMS AND THE MAN August 17-18

Young artists ages 12-22 will perform George Bernard Shaw's hilarious comic satire about heroism and bravery entitled Arms and The Man Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19 at 7pm at Town Hall Theater.

This production boast an all-female cast poking fun at old norms of gender and the hero's journey. “Through our production we are exploring the heroine's journey,” said Director, Lindsay Pontius, “this has more to do with interdependency  and collaboration than the traditional solitary hero battling monsters in the underworld to emerge victorious but alone.”

Pontius continued, “ it is a gift to work with this inciteful group of young actors. Rehearsals are a laugh a minute, yet we are aware of the often cruel and constant back-biting in high society.”

Shaw's Arms and the Man is the final wrap on a summer season that included seven classes, camps and productions involving over 125 young people. The castincludes: Ivy Schulte, Devyn Pratt, Norah Burrell, Rafaela Botti, Megan Bowers, Geni Rathbun, Jude Smith, Cierra Miller and Sophie Brankman. THT summer interns Peyton Mader and Maggie Blake from Middlebury College also join the cast.

Admission is $15 with  a Generous Ticket of $25 which will support scholarship for all THT classes. All proceeds from generous ticket sales will go directly to funding scholarships or educational programs at THT.

Tickets are required and available for purchase at Click Here or simply call the box office, Monday through Friday, 12pm-5pm at 802-382-9222.




