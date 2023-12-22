Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Town Hall Theater & Jazz Middlebury Present THE HOUSE OF JAZZ- A NIGHT AT BIRDLAND – THE BEBOP YEARS, February 3

On Saturday, February 3, THT will be transformed into a candlelit night club ala Birdland with a choice of table or traditional seating.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

Following the successful launch of The House of Jazz series with Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils, Jazz Middlebury and THT will present the next installment: “A Night at Birdland – The Bebop Years.” 

On Saturday, February 3, THT will be transformed into a candlelit night club ala
Birdland with a choice of table or traditional seating. The evening's swinging Bebop
retrospective is curated by band leader Miles Donahue, a Middlebury College music professor, who is fluent in both saxophone and trumpet, and is a celebrated composer and recording artist. Donahue has been hailed as a jazz treasure and one of the best kept secrets of the genre. 

Donahue, alongside Steve Hunt (piano), Larry Finn (drums), and Gerson Lazo Quiroga (electric bass), will take audience members on journey of jazz favorites including the work of Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Tyner McCoy, John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock, Horace Silver, Thelonious Monk, and more. The bebop era is uniquely encapsulated in this evening of music appreciation and celebration of
American jazz innovation.

Tickets for “A NIGHT AT BIRDLAND: THE BEBOP YEARS” are on sale now and can be
purchased at Click Here or by calling 802-382-9222. Table tickets $35; 
regular seating $25/advance and $30 at the door. THT's Cady Fund offers ticket subsidies to ensure cost is not a barrier to access. This series would not be possible without the sponsorship and partnership of Jazz Middlebury.


