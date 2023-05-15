Tickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This June

Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be producing Strakid's "Firebringer'' the musical, directed by Vincent Tatro, this June 15-18, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center, located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.

"Firebringer'' tells the tale of humanity's discovery of fire. Featuring many Bennington area locals, MAU Students & Alumni, and many more, WRTC is excited to bring the fire this summer with their first community theartre production officially performed at the newly opened Monument Arts & Cultural Center in Bennington, Vermont, which is currently under the Artistic Direction of Kristine Lewis.

Don't wait to grab tickets to the can't-miss event, secure your seats today!

Tickets: $15 at the door or at Click Here

"Firebringer" is presented by arrangement with Starkid, LLC.