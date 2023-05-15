Tickets on Sale Now for WRTC's FIREBRINGER At Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center This June

"Firebringer'' tells the tale of humanity's discovery of fire.

Walloomsac River Theatre Company will be producing Strakid's "Firebringer'' the musical, directed by Vincent Tatro, this June 15-18, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center, located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.

"Firebringer'' tells the tale of humanity's discovery of fire. Featuring many Bennington area locals, MAU Students & Alumni, and many more, WRTC is excited to bring the fire this summer with their first community theartre production officially performed at the newly opened Monument Arts & Cultural Center in Bennington, Vermont, which is currently under the Artistic Direction of Kristine Lewis.

Don't wait to grab tickets to the can't-miss event, secure your seats today!

Tickets: $15 at the door or at Click Here

"Firebringer" is presented by arrangement with Starkid, LLC.




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwins MY MOTHERS THREE Photo
Lost Nation Theater Presents The World Premiere of Erin Galligan Baldwin's MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS, May 25- June 11

For playwright Erin Galligan Baldwin, a family event became My Mother's Three Mothers, which, after six years of development, will receive its world-premiere production at Lost Nation Theater – central Vermont's resident professional theater. My Mother's Three Mothers plays Thursdays- Sundays, May 25–June 11 at LNT's wheelchair accessible home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center (protected by the Synexis Air Purification System).

REAL GHOST STORIES With TVs ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley! Photo
REAL GHOST STORIES With TV's ADAM BERRY Comes To The Upper Valley!

Spooky season is coming early to the Upper Valley! Nathan Gardner, and Danny Brooke are proud to present REAL GHOST STORIES, taking place at The Briggs Opera House on Friday, June 30, 2023, featuring ADAM BERRY, host and executive producer of Discovery+ and The Travel Channel's smash hit program KINDRED SPIRITS!

Patti Casey Returns To Vergennes This Month Photo
Patti Casey Returns To Vergennes This Month

Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey with special guest Eric O'Hara are performing at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, May 20.

Feature: MURDER MYSTERY Weekends Returns To The Wilburton Inn Photo
Feature: MURDER MYSTERY Weekends Returns To The Wilburton Inn

The Murder Mystery returned to the historic Wilburton Inn this spring after a pandemic gap. The Wilburton Inn, originally built in 1902 as a single-family residence, has been a famous Vermont resort since 1945.


