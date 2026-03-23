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Theresa Rebeck's SEMINAR to Open at Shaker Bridge Theatre

The cast featues Tim Rush as Leonard, Leah Schwartz as Kate, Brooke Friday as Izzy, Ben Pereira as Douglas, and Xavier Markey-Smith as Martin.

By: Mar. 23, 2026
Theresa Rebeck's SEMINAR to Open at Shaker Bridge Theatre Image

Shaker Bridge Theatre will present Seminar, a provocative comedy from Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (most Broadway-produced female playwright). Performances will run from March 26 to April 12.

Four aspiring young novelists sign up for private writing classes with Leonard, an international literary figure. Under his recklessly brilliant and unorthodox instruction, some thrive and others flounder, alliances are made and broken, sex is used as a weapon, and hearts are unmoored. The wordplay is not the only thing that turns vicious as innocence collides with experience in this biting comedy.

The cast featues Tim Rush as Leonard, Leah Schwartz as Kate, Brooke Friday as Izzy, Ben Pereira as Douglas, and Xavier Markey-Smith as Martin, with direction by Kent Burnham.




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