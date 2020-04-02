The Flynn Now Offering Pay-What-You-Can Online Classes

A slate of Flynn dance classes are being made available online. Beat the quarantine blues with sessions of Flynn favorites given by local teaching artists. Class listings and registration information can be found at www.flynncenter.org/education/take-a-class/classes.html.

Classes include selections for kids as well as teens and adults. For kids, there's hip-hop dance (ages 8-12) and Mini Dancers (ages 4-7). For teens and adults, there's ballet, burlesque (ages 18+), tap, and hip-hop dance. All classes are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested cost of $10/session.

For those signing up for youth classes, a pre-recorded class session (YouTube link) will be emailed to you for the date and time that you select. For teen and adult classes, registrants will receive a Zoom meeting invite (by email) with an ID and password.

These lively classes provide an excellent opportunity to stay active and connected with the Flynn, the arts community, and fellow classmates from the comfort of your own home. And this is a great way to support local teaching artists during this difficult time. We hope to offer more classes in the days ahead, so be sure to check back in.

If you have any questions, please contact Sarah Caliendo at registar@flynncenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You