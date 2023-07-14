The Cast of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Weston Theater Company to Unite for Live-Stream Flood Relief Event

Artists Matt Cusack, Billy Finn, and others will be performing a benefit event for Weston Theater Company with free livestream access courtesy of GNAT-TV at 7:00 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023.

Says GNAT-TV Executive Director, Tammie Reilly: "Community Media is all about connecting communities and empowering people to share their voices. GNAT-TV is proud to play a role in helping these performers from Weston Theater Company bring their spirit of resilience and hope to the wider world."

Production of the hit, sold out musical BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY paused Monday after a massive rainstorm caused catastrophic flooding in the historic Weston Playhouse, worse than that wrought by Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Actors from that show have organized the event as a thank you for the overwhelming support the theater has received from individuals and organizations nationwide and as a fundraising effort to scale the ever-increasing mountain of repair costs.

Visit https://gnat-tv.org/live/ today at 7:00 PM and on social at the Weston Theater Company Facebook Page @westontheater.

It will also be distributed at:

GNAT-TV Comcast Cable Channel 1074.

GNAT-TV Channels on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Search: GNAT-TV

GNAT-TV Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/GNATaccess

GNAT-TV Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GNATtelevision



Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org