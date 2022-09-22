THE GRINCH Is Coming To Steal Christmas In Lafayette

Heymann Performing Arts Center will present the Lafayette premiere of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on November 12th, 2022. This classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 23rd, 2022.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. More than 2.1 million theater-goers across America have been delighted by this heart warming holiday musical, which the Gannett papers hailed as "A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults."

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2019 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by three-time Tony Award-winning director, Jack O'Brien.

For more information about Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at visit broadwayinlafayette.com. For additional information on the production, please visit GrinchMusical.com