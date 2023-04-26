THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to be Presented at Isham Barn Theatre Over Memorial Day Weekend

Vermont Repertory Theatre and the Isham Family Farm in Williston have joined forces to celebrate the 400 year anniversary of the publication of the First Folio, and with it, humanity's first encounter with Shakespeare's first, shortest and funniest play, The Comedy of Errors.

"We didn't want to just produce it in a regular theatre. We're in Vermont, and it seems entirely appropriate for it to be played in a barn, especially one of the oldest in the state. It actually really resembles a 16th Century Elizabethan inn yard". Michael Fidler, (director)

In fact the barn itself "only" dates back to the late 1700s, and has been converted into a theatrical space by fifth generation farmer, Mike Isham and his wife, Helen Weston.

"The play has about a hundred and fifty years on the barn, but it's lasted just as well. We're just delighted to have Vermont Rep performing here as part of the First: Earth Summer Series. It feels like such an honor. We're hoping it's the first of many more" Helen Weston (founder of First Earth Project and co-owner of Isham Family Farm).

Vermont Repertory Theatre has been founded by local actor, Connor Kendall, and West End director, Michael Fidler, to bring some Shakespeare back into the local Burlington scene. They committed to making classic theatre accessible to everyone and are offering deeply discounted entry to students, and free entry to anyone under 16.

"We want young people to be able to see these plays and discover for themselves why they've lasted 400 years - they are relevant and totally understandable to everyone, as well as absolutely hilarious." Connor Kendall (co-founder of Vermont Repertory Theatre)

The Comedy of Errors tells the simple story of a single day in the fantastical Mediterranean town of Ephesus along the Turkish coast. A cast full of crazy characters fall into a farcical plot that has more in common with an episode of Modern Family than anyone's idea of an Elizabethan drama. As the day continues, identity and self-worth twist and warp with horrifying hilarity.

Performances: May 25 (7.00pm), May 26 (7.00pm), May 27 (2.00pm and 7.00pm)

Isham Barn Theatre,

Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Road, Williston, VT 05495.

Tickets www.vermontrep.com

Admission: $25, $10 for students, and free for 16 and under.