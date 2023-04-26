Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to be Presented at Isham Barn Theatre Over Memorial Day Weekend

Performances will take place on May 25 (7.00pm), May 26 (7.00pm), May 27 (2.00pm and 7.00pm).

Apr. 26, 2023  

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to be Presented at Isham Barn Theatre Over Memorial Day Weekend

Vermont Repertory Theatre and the Isham Family Farm in Williston have joined forces to celebrate the 400 year anniversary of the publication of the First Folio, and with it, humanity's first encounter with Shakespeare's first, shortest and funniest play, The Comedy of Errors.

"We didn't want to just produce it in a regular theatre. We're in Vermont, and it seems entirely appropriate for it to be played in a barn, especially one of the oldest in the state. It actually really resembles a 16th Century Elizabethan inn yard". Michael Fidler, (director)

In fact the barn itself "only" dates back to the late 1700s, and has been converted into a theatrical space by fifth generation farmer, Mike Isham and his wife, Helen Weston.

"The play has about a hundred and fifty years on the barn, but it's lasted just as well. We're just delighted to have Vermont Rep performing here as part of the First: Earth Summer Series. It feels like such an honor. We're hoping it's the first of many more" Helen Weston (founder of First Earth Project and co-owner of Isham Family Farm).

Vermont Repertory Theatre has been founded by local actor, Connor Kendall, and West End director, Michael Fidler, to bring some Shakespeare back into the local Burlington scene. They committed to making classic theatre accessible to everyone and are offering deeply discounted entry to students, and free entry to anyone under 16.

"We want young people to be able to see these plays and discover for themselves why they've lasted 400 years - they are relevant and totally understandable to everyone, as well as absolutely hilarious." Connor Kendall (co-founder of Vermont Repertory Theatre)

The Comedy of Errors tells the simple story of a single day in the fantastical Mediterranean town of Ephesus along the Turkish coast. A cast full of crazy characters fall into a farcical plot that has more in common with an episode of Modern Family than anyone's idea of an Elizabethan drama. As the day continues, identity and self-worth twist and warp with horrifying hilarity.

Performances: May 25 (7.00pm), May 26 (7.00pm), May 27 (2.00pm and 7.00pm)

Isham Barn Theatre,

Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Road, Williston, VT 05495.

Tickets www.vermontrep.com

Admission: $25, $10 for students, and free for 16 and under.




The Flynn Announces 40th Burlington DISCOVER JAZZ Lineup Photo
The Flynn Announces 40th Burlington DISCOVER JAZZ Lineup
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival and the Flynn has announced a stellar lineup of events happening all over the city from June 7-11.
Pushcart Productions Presents The World Premiere Of Rob Mermins ACT 39 At Haybarn Theater, Photo
Pushcart Productions Presents The World Premiere Of Rob Mermin's ACT 39 At Haybarn Theater, June 22- July 2
What do you do when your best friend, dying of cancer, asks you to help end his life? 'Act 39,' written by Rob Mermin, is the true story of what happened when Rob's friend decided to use Vermont's medical aid in dying law, known as Act 39. It is a soulful, humor-filled story of friendship, and exposes the vulnerability of the human spirit when facing mortality head-on.
Northern Stage Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
Northern Stage Announces 2023/24 Season
Northern Stage has announced its 2023/24 Season, offering four main stage productions in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts, plus vibrant outdoor concerts, visionary education programming, engaging developmental work, and much more! This season is one that will bring to life intimate, personal stories that speak to the world and our infinite universe and embrace life and what makes us human. 
HAMLET & THE TEMPEST to be Presented as Part of Shakespeare In The Woods 3rd Season Photo
HAMLET & THE TEMPEST to be Presented as Part of Shakespeare In The Woods' 3rd Season
Shakespeare in the Woods has announced its third summer of radical classical theatre in the heart of Southern Vermont!

More Hot Stories For You


THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to be Presented at Isham Barn Theatre Over Memorial Day WeekendTHE COMEDY OF ERRORS to be Presented at Isham Barn Theatre Over Memorial Day Weekend
April 26, 2023

Vermont Repertory Theatre and the Isham Family Farm in Williston have joined forces to celebrate the 400 year anniversary of the publication of the First Folio, and with it, humanity's first encounter with Shakespeare's first, shortest and funniest play, The Comedy of Errors.
Pushcart Productions Presents The World Premiere Of Rob Mermin's ACT 39 At Haybarn Theater, June 22- July 2Pushcart Productions Presents The World Premiere Of Rob Mermin's ACT 39 At Haybarn Theater, June 22- July 2
April 14, 2023

What do you do when your best friend, dying of cancer, asks you to help end his life? 'Act 39,' written by Rob Mermin, is the true story of what happened when Rob's friend decided to use Vermont's medical aid in dying law, known as Act 39. It is a soulful, humor-filled story of friendship, and exposes the vulnerability of the human spirit when facing mortality head-on.
Northern Stage Announces 2023/24 SeasonNorthern Stage Announces 2023/24 Season
April 12, 2023

Northern Stage has announced its 2023/24 Season, offering four main stage productions in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts, plus vibrant outdoor concerts, visionary education programming, engaging developmental work, and much more! This season is one that will bring to life intimate, personal stories that speak to the world and our infinite universe and embrace life and what makes us human. 
HAMLET & THE TEMPEST to be Presented as Part of Shakespeare In The Woods' 3rd SeasonHAMLET & THE TEMPEST to be Presented as Part of Shakespeare In The Woods' 3rd Season
April 11, 2023

Shakespeare in the Woods has announced its third summer of radical classical theatre in the heart of Southern Vermont!
Lyric Theatre Company Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Flynn This MonthLyric Theatre Company Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Flynn This Month
April 10, 2023

An ogre, a donkey and a princess walk into a dragon's lair ... and you don't want to miss what happens next! See how the story goes at Lyric Theatre Company's 'Shrek The Musical', presented April 13-16 at The Flynn MainStage in Burlington, VT.
share