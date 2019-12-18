Spruce Peak Arts Releases January 2020 Entertainment Line-Up

Ring in the new year at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center with a fun January entertainment line-up! From rock n' roll to Beethoven's 250th birthday tribute to Philip Glass's contemporary creation, there's a show that will make everyone happy!

Martin Sexton on Saturday, January 11, 7pm. American singer-songwriter Martin Sexton extends touring in support of his ninth studio release Mixtape of the Open Road. "His outstanding taste in songwriting as well as a soul marinated voice that can easily be compared to the likes of a young Steve Winwood or Van Morrison" - Rolling Stone

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Beethoven's 250th on Saturday, January 18, 7pm. As a tribute to Beethoven's work, Spruce Peak Arts Artistic Director, Jia Kim, has created a program inspired by Beethoven's career as a composer during 3 periods of his life - early, middle, and late. Happy Birthday to one of the most definitive composers in the transition between the classical and romantic eras in classical music.

MET Opera Live in HD: Akhnaten (Glass) on Thursday, January 23, 2pm. Of Philip Glass's many operas, Akhnaten may be the most ritualistic and mystical. This spellbinding 1984 meditation is based on the tumultuous rule of the Egyptian pharaoh Akhnaten, who is said to have pioneered monotheism and been overthrown for that blasphemy. #ComeBeEntertained

Upcoming Events:

John Pizzarelli Trio "For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole" - Saturday, December 21, 7pm Last Chance for Tickets!

Warren Miller's "Timeless" , presented by Volkswagen- Sunday, December 22, 7pm

The Nutcracker Bolshoi Ballet in HD film- Monday, December 23, 3pm

Teton Gravity Research: Winterland - Friday, December 27, 7pm

Beethoven's Ninth Symphony: Green Mountain Mahler Festival - Saturday, December 28, 7pm

Martin Sexton- Saturday, January 11, 7pm

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Beethoven's 250th - Saturday, January 18, 7pm

Che Malambo - Wednesday, February 5, 7pm

An Evening with Chad Hollister - Saturday, February 8, 7pm

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Intimate Letters- Sunday, February 16, 7pm

Mardi Gras Boogaloo - Wednesday, February 19, 7pm

Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society: Voices of Women - Saturday, March 28, 7pm

MET in HD Films:

AARP 20% or $10 Student ticket available for all HD films

Met Opera HD Film: Manon (Massenet)- Thursday, December 19, 2pm. Last Chance for tickets.

Met Opera HD Film: Madama Butterfly (Puccini) - Thursday, December 26, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Wozzeck (Berg)- Thursday, February 13, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Porgy and Bess (Gershwin) - Thursday, March 5, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Agrippina (Handel) - Thursday, April 2, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Der Fliegende Holländer (Wagner)- Thursday, April 30, 2pm

The Met Opera Live in HD: Tosca (Puccini) - Thursday, May 28, 2pm

ARTSMART Series:

Preshow talk before Opera films. FREE with ticket.

The Met Opera Story of Madama Butterfly (Puccini) - December 26, 1pm

The Met Opera Story of Akhnaten (Glass) - January 23, 1pm

The Met Opera Story of Wozzeck (Berg) - February 13, 1pm

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, Vermont

For more information: 802-760-4634 or visit www.SprucePeakArts.org





