STEALING FROM WORK Comes to Town Hall Theater Next Month

Friday, February 9th at 7:30pm, the sketch comedy troupe Stealing From Work will be gracing (or perhaps disgracing) the stage of Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater with their newest show Artificial Irrelevance. The group’s past shows have been described as “irreverent,” “witty,” “incisive,” “crude,” and “sexy,” and in the depth of Vermont Winter, that may be exactly what Middlebury needs. As indicated by the show’s title, Artificial Irrelevance contains sketches “relevant for our times, or at least for an evening of distraction and laughs.” As SevenDays co-founder Pamela Polston put it: Stealing from Work is “ridiculously silly and

acerbically smart.”



Stealing From Work was founded in 2011 by Angie Albeck and Marianne Dimascio, and for over a decade the group has been touring their shows around Vermont. The last time Stealing From Work performed at the Town Hall Theater was in fall of 2022 during the circuit of their last show: Something Old, Something New, Nothing Borrowed, Often Blue. Those who remember that show will be particularly excited for this one as the cast remains the same.



Artificial Irrelevance was directed by Seth Jarvis and written by group founder Marianne

Dimascio. Dimascio has been writing and performing for decades; her comedic acting career includes performing with Middlebury Acting Company, Saints and Poets Productions, Vermont Shakespeare Festival, and Vermont Stage as well as writing for The Assembly (Immediate Consumption), Middlebury Actors Company (Flash Forward), and Vermont Stage (Winter Tales).



Sound design by Jess “Julie” Wilson, so thanks to her, audiences will be able to hear every joke and witticism and enjoy a moment of levity in otherwise trying times.



By the troupe’s self assessment, “Stealing from Work is immature comedy for mature audiences only.”