Northern Stage Suspends FROZEN JR. and MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

In light of ongoing developments resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and out of concern for the health and safety of its audiences, artists, and staff, Northern Stage will suspend all public programming from March 14 through May 3. The company hopes to be able to present currently programmed productions of Frozen JR. and Million Dollar Quartet once public safety advisories have determined it is safe to do so.

"Not-for-profit theater companies operate with a narrow margin between success and failure, and a challenge like this is unprecedented in our lifetimes. It is heartbreaking to have to suspend one of the most exciting seasons we have ever produced, but we are determined to persevere and ensure that Northern Stage is here for generations to come," says Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne. "This is a very difficult time for everyone, and we want you to know how much we value our audiences, who are so passionate about our work, our artists, who bring such exquisite talent and vision to our stages, and our tireless staff. We will be working diligently to guide the company through this crisis and come back from this suspended season with renewed determination to 'change lives, one story at a time.'"

More information will follow as Northern Stage has further updates.

Northern Stage (northernstage.org) is a regional non-profit LORT-D professional theater company located in White River Junction, VT. Northern Stage actively engages its audiences with world-class productions and extensive educational programs in its new home, the Barrette Center for the Arts. Founded in 1997, the company has offered more than 150 professional productions of new works, classics, and musicals. Now in its 23rd season, Northern Stage serves over 50,000 people. In 2014, the company launched a new play festival that has cultivated seven world premiere productions and three Off-Broadway transfers. A robust educational program focuses on professional training in a nurturing and supportive environment for students of all ages. Offerings include student acting ensembles, a summer musical theater intensive, and an expansive theater-in-the-schools residency program. Northern Stage's breadth of programming supports the company's mission to "change lives, one story at a time..."





