May. 02, 2023  
Neon Ramblers & The Grift Come to Town Hall Theater

How does The Grift celebrate 24 years as a band? With G24, a two-night rock extravaganza with some very special guests. Two distinct bands on two consecutive nights will take the THT stage: the Neon Ramblers on Thursday, May 11 and The Grift on May 12, playing songs you know and love with a unique twist.

On Thursday, May 11, the Neon Ramblers takes classic (mostly 80's) pop tunes and turns them into bluegrass favorites. Neon Ramblers features: Clint Bierman (banjo,
vocals); Jeff Vallone (bass, vocals); Peter Day (guitar, vocals); Ben Lively (fiddle); Josh Panda (percussion, vocals).

On Friday, May 12, enjoy the Grift, Vermont's premier party band, as they blend booty-shaking grooves and improvisation with radio-friendly hooks, witty lyrics, and tight vocal harmonies. Grift shows are energetic and original, with band members swapping
instruments and occasionally playing two at a time. Don't miss this full-scale music and light show presented by Anders Entertainment Group.

The Grift was formed by two Middlebury College graduates Clint Bierman and Jeff
Vallone in 1999, and since then has performed more than 2,300 shows in 25 states and four countries. The current lineup of The Grift have been together for almost 20 years with Peter joining in 2003 (24 years!).




