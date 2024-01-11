NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

This month, Town Hall Theater presents Next to Normal, which runs from January 25-28.

The central character is an unlikely one for a musical: a mother with bipolar disorder. It’s the story of how a family copes with the highs and lows, treatments that work for a time and fail, and the patience and devotion that somehow carry us through.

Starring in the show is Elisa Van Duyne, a Broadway performer who has settled in Middlebury. The couple’s son is played by Middlebury College student Jonathan Mount. Rounding out the company are Caitlin Sausville, Philip Caycedo, and Michael Koutelos, returning to Middlebury for his 5th January production. A quintet of superb Middlebury College students form the orchestra, under the direction of Midd alum Ronnie Romano.

Next to Normal can be seen at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater from January 25-28. For tickets, go to Click Here, call 802 382-9222, or visit the THT box office (Mon-Fri, noon–5 pm).

Patrons should know that Next to Normal is not suitable for children. The production includes strong language, depictions of acute mental illness, and the complicated grief after the loss of a child.