NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

Performances run January 25-28.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
The Opera Company of Middlebury's Youth Opera Company Brings the DIDO AND AENEAS PROJECT t Photo 2 The Opera Company of Middlebury's Youth Opera Company Brings the DIDO AND AENEAS PROJECT to Schools
Master Magician Blaine Goad Appears At The Vergennes Opera House, January 20 Photo 3 Master Magician Blaine Goad Appears At The Vergennes Opera House, January 20
Northern Stage Kicks Off 2024 With CONSTELLATIONS Photo 4 Northern Stage Kicks Off 2024 With CONSTELLATIONS

NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

This month, Town Hall Theater presents Next to Normal, which runs from January 25-28.

The central character is an unlikely one for a musical: a mother with bipolar disorder.  It’s the story of how a family copes with the highs and lows, treatments that work for a time and fail, and the patience and devotion that somehow carry us through.

Starring in the show is Elisa Van Duyne, a Broadway performer who has settled in Middlebury.  The couple’s son is played by Middlebury College student Jonathan Mount.  Rounding out the company are Caitlin Sausville, Philip Caycedo, and Michael Koutelos, returning to Middlebury for his 5th January production.  A quintet of superb Middlebury College students form the orchestra, under the direction of Midd alum Ronnie Romano.

Next to Normal can be seen at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater from January 25-28.  For tickets, go to Click Here, call 802 382-9222, or visit the THT box office (Mon-Fri, noon–5 pm).

Patrons should know that Next to Normal is not suitable for children.  The production includes strong language, depictions of acute mental illness, and the complicated grief after the loss of a child.




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
The Vermont Mandolin Trio Comes to the Town Hall Theater in February Photo
The Vermont Mandolin Trio Comes to the Town Hall Theater in February

The Vermont Mandolin Trio, made up by Grammy-nominated Matt Flinner, Jamie Masefield, and Will Patton, will be coming to the Town Hall Theater on Saturday, February 10th with a sound that will be entirely new to most listeners.

2
Northern Stage Kicks Off 2024 With CONSTELLATIONS Photo
Northern Stage Kicks Off 2024 With CONSTELLATIONS

Northern Stage kicks off 2024 with Nick Payne's award-winning 'Constellations'. Performances from January 24 to February 11, 2024 at the Byrne Theater, Barrette Center for the Arts. Directed by Sarah Elizabeth Wansley.

3
Addison County BIPOC+ and Town Hall Theater Present First Annual LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATIO Photo
Addison County BIPOC+ and Town Hall Theater Present First Annual LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION

Addison County BIPOC+ and Town Hall Theater present the First Annual celebration of the Year of the Dragon. Join us for a vibrant and culturally rich event featuring performances, workshops, and more. Don't miss this exciting celebration of diversity and community.

4
Master Magician Blaine Goad Appears At The Vergennes Opera House, January 20 Photo
Master Magician Blaine Goad Appears At The Vergennes Opera House, January 20

The Vergennes Opera House will present an afternoon of magic with the help of Master Magician Blaine Goad on Saturday, January 20, at a special 2pm matinee performance.

More Hot Stories For You

The Vermont Mandolin Trio Comes to the Town Hall Theater in FebruaryThe Vermont Mandolin Trio Comes to the Town Hall Theater in February
Northern Stage Kicks Off 2024 With CONSTELLATIONSNorthern Stage Kicks Off 2024 With CONSTELLATIONS
Addison County BIPOC+ and Town Hall Theater Present First Annual LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONAddison County BIPOC+ and Town Hall Theater Present First Annual LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION
The Flynn Invites The Community To Participate In Strategic Planning On January 27-29The Flynn Invites The Community To Participate In Strategic Planning On January 27-29

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
Legally Blonde the Musical in Vermont Legally Blonde the Musical
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (2/08-2/11)
The Kite Runner in Vermont The Kite Runner
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (4/29-4/30)
Winter Session Circus Classes in Vermont Winter Session Circus Classes
New England Center For Circus Arts (NECCA) (1/03-3/17)
The Cher Show in Vermont The Cher Show
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/13)
Kodachrome in Vermont Kodachrome
The Shelburne Players (4/05-4/13)
Please Ship This Wet Gift in Vermont Please Ship This Wet Gift
New England Center For Circus Arts (NECCA) (1/27-1/27)
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Jr in Vermont Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Jr
Walloomsac River Theatre Company (1/27-1/27)
Dance Nation in Vermont Dance Nation
University of Vermont Theatre (3/27-3/31)
The Tempest in Vermont The Tempest
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Main St Landing) (2/29-3/02)PHOTOS
Spamalot in Vermont Spamalot
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Isham Barn Theatre) (6/25-6/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You