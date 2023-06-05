Middlebury Acting Company's Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series Returns With WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Directed by Rebecca Strum, the cast includes Gina Stevensen, John Jensen & Phoebe Jory with Frankie Dunleavy reading stage directions.  

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Middlebury Acting Company's Cutting Edge Staged Reading Series returns, with our second offering this season of provocative, relevant, intelligent plays.

What The Constitution Means To Me by Heidi Schreck, a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee for Best Play in 2019, New York Drama Critic's Circle and Obie award winner for Best Play in 2018 will be performed in the Byers Studio at Town Hall Theater on Sunday June 25 at 4:00 pm.

When she was 15, playwright Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human, new play she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. This witty and searingly personal exploration breathes new life into our founding document and imagines how it will shape the next generation of American women.

Directed by Rebecca Strum, the cast includes Gina Stevensen, John Jensen & Phoebe Jory with Frankie Dunleavy reading stage directions.  

After the performance there will be refreshments and a talk-back with the cast. $10 Recommended donation.



