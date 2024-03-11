Middlebury Acting Company To Present The Vermont Premiere Of HUNDRED DAYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Middlebury Acting Company will present the Vermont premiere of HUNDRED DAYS, a theatrical memoir and concert featuring a book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher and music and lyrics by The Bengsons.

Hundred Days is an uncensored, exhilarating and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With magnetic chemistry and anthemic folk-rock music, creators Abigail and Shaun Bengson explore a fundamental question: how do we make the most of the time that we have?

Abigail Nessen-Bengson grew up in Middlebury and has since gone on to have a successful national career as a singer/songwriter/performer. She and her husband Shaun are the creators of the internet sensation "The Keep Going Song" which has been viewed over 4 million times and consoled many a listener during the dark days of the Covid pandemic. They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rodgers Awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Awards. The Keep Going Songs opens in NYC at Lincoln Center at the end of April 2024.

Hundred Days stars Grace Experience, who grew up in Lincoln, VT and is the daughter of novelist Chris Bohjalian and artist Victoria Blewer. Grace is now a professional actor and singer who has toured with the band Abba and acted widely in regional theater. Grace and her partner, Stephen Shore were last seen at MACo in Constellations and with Vermont Stage in Airness.

Directed by Margo Whitcomb. With musical direction by Ronnie Romano. And featuring Madison Middleton, Xander Bowles, Chelsea Robinson, Kai Fukuda & Jonathan March.

Tickets

Performances run April 4 – 6 at 7:30PM and Sunday, April 7th, 2:00 PM at Town Hall Theater, Middlebury ,VT.