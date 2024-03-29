Michael Garfield Levine's SPINNING MY WHEELS is Coming to The Royall Tyler Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SPINNING MY WHEELS a one-man show written and performed by Michael Garfield Levine* will be coming to The Royall Tyler Theatre at The University of Vermont in Burlington on April 11th for one performance only. This will be the preamble to The Royall Tyler Theatre 50th Anniversary Celebration weekend April 12-13.

It was at UVM that I began my studies in acting and theater by playing Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet. It is a great honor to be invited back to UVM to perform my show!

Directed by Caitlin Langstaff

April 11 @7pm

Royall Tyler Theatre

116 University Place

Burlington, Vt 05405

The performance is free, but registration is required. Those who wish to attend can register by emailing theatreanddance@uvm.edu. Seating will be general admission.

Many thanks to Rob Shimko, Wayne Tetrick, Ed Tracy and Adam Zahler.

*Michael appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association. Equity Approved Showcase.

SPINNING MY WHEELS

This brutally honest, often harrowing, and sometimes funny roller coaster of a ride takes us from the 1970's streets and stages of New York to the hills of Vermont, into the depths of Michael's psyche as he battles mental illness and addiction. Clawing his way back to sanity through bicycle racing and a life-long career in acting, he encounters an Olympian, a Zen Master, a Holocaust survivor, and a meditation teacher who becomes his wife. This courageous journey is one of sheer guts, dogged determination, acceptance and survival.

"A performance to be remembered ... Levine takes us on an epic journey through some of the most painful experiences a human can confront. He relates his soul-searching frustrations as he tells us of his pain, doubts, fears, and, ultimately, redemption thanks to the people around him ... A charismatic actor, he entrances an audience with his quips, charm and, especially, honesty. His conscience is laid bare in front of people whom he does not know in an ingratiating and charming manner. It takes a lot of guts to do this. The audience is rapt as he shares his innermost human tribulations." Macey Levin, Berkshire On Stage

Michael Garfield Levine, native New Yorker, has worked in theatre: the Champlain Shakespeare Festival, Portland Stage Company, and Virginia Stage Company. He has appeared in film and television (Law and Order, Sopranos, daytime dramas). He studied at The Neighborhood Playhouse and was an original member of The Circle Repertory Lab. He has also made many commercials and voice overs for television and radio. He raced bicycles for 30 years, competing among National Champions, Olympians, and Tour de France winners. Michael drove a NYC taxicab for five years and lived to tell about it. Mr. Levine resides in The Hudson Valley where he writes and rides. Spinning My Wheels was originally developed in Melinda Buckley's One Up! Solo Workshop and in Seth Barrish's Solo-Show Performance Class at The Barrow Group. Michael would like to express his gratitude to his wife Nancy O'Hara for her invaluable contribution to the writing and editing of Spinning My Wheels. To Caitlin Langstaff for her directorial expertise and superb guidance. Thanks for joining me on this ride!