MATILDA JR. Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

Matilda Jr! will be presented from July 21-23 at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Weston Theater Company Photo 3 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Weston Theater Company
Northern Stage's Summer Musical Theater Intensive Returns With TWELFTH NIGHT, August 1-6 Photo 4 Northern Stage's Summer Musical Theater Intensive Returns With TWELFTH NIGHT, August 1-6

MATILDA JR. Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey.
Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new
punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and
cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is a joyous
girl-power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Adelynn Leonard as Matilda, Mazin Swepston as Miss Trunchbull and Eve Menguc as Miss Honey. They are joined by Elise Almstrand, Mak Bagnulo, Constantin Bellman, Mira Biancosino, Paras Biancosino, Charlotte Coffey, Raine Evans Nash, Sapphire Evans Nash, Petra Fearon, Lily Finn, Max Goodfellow, Addy Halby, Rory Hendee, Willow
Heywood, Lauren Hill, Madyson Hutchinson, Ella Kozak, Cierra Miller, Emerson Morrill, Geni Rathbun, Lily Ryersbach and Thalia Wygmans. Douglas Anderson directs, with
musical direction by Jennifer Allred and choreography by Elisa Van Duyne.

Matilda Jr! will be presented from July 21-23 at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater.



RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Lost Nation Theater to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning This Month Photo
Lost Nation Theater to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning This Month

Lost Nation Theater – central Vermont's resident professional theater will present THE ADDAMS FAMILY, the musical by Andrew Lippa, based on the comic strip, TV series, and movies. The show runs Wednesdays- Sundays, July 20–August 6 at LNT's wheelchair-accessible home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

2
Northern Stages Summer Musical Theater Intensive Returns With TWELFTH NIGHT, August 1-6 Photo
Northern Stage's Summer Musical Theater Intensive Returns With TWELFTH NIGHT, August 1-6

Northern Stage's Summer Musical Theater Intensive (SMTI) participants are featured this summer in Shaina Taub and Kwame Kwei-Armah’s jazz-funk hit Twelfth Night, a 90-minute musical adaptation of the beloved Shakespeare romantic comedy.

3
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Weston Theater Company Photo
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Weston Theater Company

Weston Theater Company takes audiences on an inspiring journey through our country's founding document in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME.

4
Andy Grammer Comes to the Flynn Photo
Andy Grammer Comes to the Flynn

The Flynn has announced that Emmy-winner and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is playing the Main Stage at the Flynn on October 10 at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ordinary Days
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fuddy Meers
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family - The Musical
Lost Nation Theater (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka
Valley Players Theater (6/29-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Her Name Means Memory
Livinig Room Theatre (7/26-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Unadilla Festival Theater (6/29-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You