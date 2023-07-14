MATILDA JR. Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new

punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and

cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. is a joyous

girl-power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Adelynn Leonard as Matilda, Mazin Swepston as Miss Trunchbull and Eve Menguc as Miss Honey. They are joined by Elise Almstrand, Mak Bagnulo, Constantin Bellman, Mira Biancosino, Paras Biancosino, Charlotte Coffey, Raine Evans Nash, Sapphire Evans Nash, Petra Fearon, Lily Finn, Max Goodfellow, Addy Halby, Rory Hendee, Willow

Heywood, Lauren Hill, Madyson Hutchinson, Ella Kozak, Cierra Miller, Emerson Morrill, Geni Rathbun, Lily Ryersbach and Thalia Wygmans. Douglas Anderson directs, with

musical direction by Jennifer Allred and choreography by Elisa Van Duyne.

Matilda Jr! will be presented from July 21-23 at Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater.