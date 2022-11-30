Lost Nation Theater Presents STORIES FOR THE SEASON

Celebrate this beautiful time of year with Lost Nation Theater's STORIES FOR THE SEASON on Wednesday December 21st - Back Live Onstage!



On Wednesday December 21st at 7pm, many of your favorite Lost Nation Theater and local artists will gather, in person once again, to perform dramatic readings of stories, poems, & song from around the world. The return of the light and the peaceful magic of this winter season is heralded in tales from a host of different traditions.

In this year's Stories of the Season you'll hear Native American songs, African legends, Hanukkah poems, a little O. Henry, myths, drumming, groove with a bit of gospel - and a Beatle tune or two!

The evening, including some of your very favorite LNT stars, is made possible by the generosity of these fabulous performers and technicians!

We're overjoyed to bring you an eclectic group of Vermont artists for the evening: The Shidaa Project, Abenaki Singer/Storyteller Bryan Blanchette, LNT fav's Kim Bent, Taryn Noelle, Shanda Williams, and Maggie York, friends Michel Kabay, Ben T Matchstick as master of ceremonies and perhaps a surprise guest or two.

Stories for the Season is directed by Kathleen Keenan, scenic design is by Kim Bent & Chris Zahm, lighting design is by Samuel J Biondolillo and David Orlando, sound reinforcement is provided by Andrew Vachon and technical director is Robyn Osiecki.

Much humor and wit, tenderness and wisdom will be peppered through this entire evening of classic and newly discovered songs and stories. It's fun for the whole family.

Admission is free! (Tho' donations are gratefully accepted. Donations will be shared among the artists.)



Tasty treats and warm beverages will be available for sale - along with Lost Nation Theater's 2023 Season Tickets, Gift Cards, and Youth Theater Camps.

Come on Down! Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. Stories of the Season begins at 7pm.

The event will also be live-streamed (on Dec 21) and available digitally through December 27th.



The lobby & box office (for checking in) open at 6:15pm, seating will begin at 6:30pm.

Running time is approximately 80 minutes plus intermission.

Mask are currently required for all attendees (regardless of age). Thanks for your cooperation.

Lost Nation Theater: winner "Best in New England"- Yankee Magazine, and named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by NYC Drama League is Sponsored by Capitol Copy, City of Montpelier, Eternity, National Life Group, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, and The World, with media support from Seven Days.

The show is recommended for ages 5+. Lost Nation Theater is wheelchair accessible, protected by the Synexis Air Purification System, offers an assisted listening system, and large print programs.



For reservations & more information: call 802-229-0492 or visit lostnationtheater.org.