LOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural Center

Performances run February 17th & 18th.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Continue the spirit of Valentine's Day as the Monument Arts & Cultural Center (MACCenter) presents, A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS with Hollywood's beloved British-American couple, Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield, February 17th & 18th.

Whether you became a fan watching Juliet Mills in the long-running soap, PASSIONS, the sitcom THE NANNY AND THE PROFESSOR, or more recently GREY'S ANATOMY (returning next season), she'll continue to delight in this reading of LOVE LETTERS with her husband Maxwell Caulfield. In addition to their long and well-known marriage- over 4 decades- both have had lengthy award-winning careers in the entertainment business.

Juliet Mills was born into a legendary showbiz family; daughter of Sir John Mills, sister of Hayley Mills, add to that pedigree, godchild of Vivienne Leigh and Noel Coward, we have seen her on the screen since her early childhood.

Juliet received an Emmy for her portrayal of Samantha Cady in the mini-series, QB VII as well as an OFTA Award for PASSIONS, and 11 award nominations. As a young actress she gained notoriety starring in the film THE RARE BREED with James Stewart and Maureen O'Hara and continued to appear in tv and film. Juliet was only 18 when she was first nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in FIVE FINGER EXERCISE. A few years later she performed again on Broadway in the hit, ALFIE. She has appeared in scores of theatre productions in the UK, the US and tours, including a production of THE ELEPHANT MAN at the Royal Poinsiana Playhouse, where she met her future husband, Maxwell.

Maxwell Caulfield left London for the US in 1978. Seeking theatre roles, it wasn't long before he scored the leading role in GREASE 2 with Michelle Pfeiffer, then joining the cast of the DYNASTY and the spin-off, THE COLBYS.

Today's audiences will recognize him from scores of films and tv guest appearances, including MODERN FAMILY, AMERICAN HORROR STORY and Amazon's THE BAY. Maxwell is also a staple on British tv, appearing in 159 episodes of EMMERDALE FARM and CASUALTY. Seeping into pop culture, he played Rex Manning in EMPIRE RECORDS, a movie that became a cult hit, launching the phenomenon, "Rex Manning Day" celebrated each April 8th.

Additionally, he has had a prolific career on stage claiming several Broadway shows including CHICAGO and CLASS ENEMY, for which he won a Theatre World Award, and and numerous off-Broadway productions, as well as dozens of touring productions. A respected actor in the field, he is considered a versatile performer, eager to tackle complicated roles.

Juliet and Maxwell have appeared on the screen and stage together many times. In fact, it was a family affair when they toured in LEGENDS with sister Hayley. But this will be the first time they are performing LOVE LETTERS.

LOVE LETTERS first opened in New York in 1988 and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. The story centers on the relationship of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, childhood friends who embark on a life-long correspondence. Witty and charming, we go through a lifetime of their ups and downs to land on what is an enduring love and spiritual connection.

Tickets $50 (Prices include Dessert, a cash bar and Q & A with the actors)

Purchase tickets at: Click Here or 802-318-4444

Monument Arts & Cultural Center, 44 Gypsy Lane, Bennington, VT.




