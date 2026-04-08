LC JAZZ to Present Free Community Concert at Vergennes Opera House

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The Vergennes Opera House will host the eighth annual LC Jazz Free Community Concert and Dance on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will mark the first LC Jazz performance at the venue following its reopening, which now includes a new elevator tower to improve accessibility.

Presented as a free concert, the evening will encourage donations to benefit the LC Jazz Music Student Scholarship Fund. Attendees are asked to reserve tickets in advance through the Vergennes Opera House website.

The program will feature music suited for a range of dance styles, including swing, Latin, funk/rock, and ballads. Vocal performances will be led by Liz Cleveland and Tony Panella, with additional appearances by Vergennes Union High School students Phoebe Raphael, Gina LeBeau, Bryan Norton, and Jeremiah Peryea.

The concert will include an 18-piece ensemble featuring saxophonists Jeff Rusik, Larry Maier, Micah Clevenstine, Steve Sawyer, and Jennifer Murdock; trumpeters Jim Lanpher, Barry McDonald, Tony Panella, Sue O’Daniel, and Dennis Bruso; trombonists Jeff Johnson, Steve Rooney, Dave Tatlock, and Bill Bowers; pianist Owen Clevenstine; guitarist Michael Corn; bassist Steve Peery; and drummer Parker Mann. Dave Clevenstine will provide sound, with Steve Sawyer serving as music director and emcee.

Doors and the cash bar will open at 6:30 p.m., with general seating available. Music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the dance component of the evening.

The event is supported by local sponsors and community donors.