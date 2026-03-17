Katie Martucci and Jacob Drab Set to Perform at Town Hall Theater

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After many successful years producing the beloved P.M. Sundays concert series in Richmond, Valley Stage Productions and founder Don Sheldon continue their partnership with Town Hall Theater to bring premier musical artists to Middlebury. Featuring both established and emerging performers, the 2025–2026 fall-to-spring series culminates on Sunday, April 19 at 4:00 PM with the Katie Martucci Duo, joined by Jacob Drab, in THT's intimate and acoustically vibrant Anderson Studio.

Katie Martucci is a performer, bandleader, singer, and composer, and a graduate of the New England Conservatory. She has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and continues to earn recognition for her evocative songwriting and distinctive voice. Her latest release, Note to Self (La Reserve Records), explores what she calls the “unspoken third thing in the room”—stories of friendship, family history, imposter syndrome, her personal journey with epilepsy, and more. Inspired by the writing and production styles of artists such as Madison Cunningham and Emily King, Martucci's music is lush, cinematic, and deeply personal.

Tickets are $15 for students, $25 in advance, and $28 at the door. Purchase online, by phone at 802.382.9222, or in person at the Town Hall Theater box office, Monday–Friday, 12–5 PM.