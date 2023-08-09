HUG YOUR FARMERS, A Flood Recovery Benefit Concert For Vermont Farmers Comes to The Flynn

The Flynn has announced Hug Your Farmer: Hard Rain, a benefit concert featuring an all-star lineup of Vermont musicians, on Thursday, September 7 on the Flynn Main Stage. Proceeds from the concert support Vermont farmers who have been severely impacted by this summer's devastating flooding.

100% of all net proceeds benefit the Vermont Community Foundation's VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023. Tickets to Hug Your Farmer: Hard Rain are on sale now at flynnvt.org.

Celebrating the music of Bob Dylan, the band is led by Bob Wagner and includes Ray Paczkowski (Trey Anastasio Band), Clint Bierman and Peter Day (The Grift), Josh Weinstein (Kat Wright), Steve Hadeka, Corey Wilhelm (Bombino), Matt LaRocca (Vermont Symphony Orchestra), and more. Additionally, the night features a variety of very special guests, including Mike Gordon (Phish), Tessa Gordon, Kat Wright, Seth Yacovone, Josh Panda, Dwight & Nicole, The Sweet Remains, Matt Flinner, Brett Hughes, Matt Hagen, and more to be announced soon.

"We are extremely fortunate to be able to open up our theater and host this very special evening that will have an immense impact on so many in need right now," said Matt Rogers, Flynn programming director. "In Vermont, farms are the literal lifeline of the state. We proudly source our food from local farms and, sadly, many of these farms that support the state's food system have been decimated by severe flooding. Entire crops have been wiped out, critical machinery has been ruined, and structures that house equipment and livestock have been heavily damaged. Although these farms still face a long uphill climb, we're hopeful this event provides some much needed relief to the farming sector, which provides so much to our communities."

Hug Your Farmer is once again presented by Select Design, which created the series in 2010, following the loss of the Pete's Green barn in a fire. Since then, Select has presented five Hug Your Farmer events, including a live-streamed concert during the pandemic which featured performances from Dave Matthews and Grace Potter. The series has raised over $120,000 for Vermont farmers since 2010.

