FRACTURED FABLES- AFRICAN TALES Comes to Lost Nation Theater

It's Theater For Kids By Kids! Directed & developed by licensed theater practitioner Erin Galligan Baldwin, in consultation with West African Drummer Jordan Mensah, and performed by the 22 aspiring pro's, age 9 and up, in our storytelling production camp. Focusing on ensemble, character development, the use of costume & set elements and drumming, we theatrically share the legends and folklore of Africa.



Covid Safety Protocols: LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible. LNT strongly encourages audience members to wear masks which performers deeply appreciate, but masks are not required.

The performance is on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street Montpelier VT 05602.