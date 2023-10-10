Christal Brown Brings VISION CAMP LIVE to the Town Hall Theater This Month

The event will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 10-5pm.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Christal Brown Brings VISION CAMP LIVE to the Town Hall Theater This Month

Many know Christal Brown as the former Chair of Dance at
Middlebury College and as an innovative professional artist for more than 20 years. For over a decade, Brown has also directed her expertise into Steps and Stages, a
coaching practice rooted in her first-hand knowledge of what it means to catalyze
imagination into reality. Coach Christal has worked with creatives, entrepreneurs,
educators and executives, to help them clarify their vision and accelerate personal and professional results.
 

Following speaking engagements and workshops in Belize, Costa Rica, and Sedona, Coach Christal will offer Vision Camp Live at Town Hall Theater on Saturday, October 28 from 10-5pm. This in-depth workshop guides participants through a step-by-step process in connecting, creating, and designing their personal vision. 

“No professional development can happen without personal development and the
Vision is the first step in creating a life by design.” –Coach Christal Brown

Whether you have been thinking about starting a new career, embarking on a life transition, deepening your love of self, or don’t yet know what you want, this workshop provides the tools to create an actionable blueprint that will take you anywhere you want to go. Through writing, discussion, and hearing inspiring real-life stories from those who have been transformed through this process, attendees will develop a long-term strategy and immediate action plan for bringing their vision to life.

“I grew more in 3 hours than I have in 6 years.”—Dortrecia Adelis, Vision Camp Participant

General admission/$47 includes workshop materials and light refreshments. VIP ticket/$87 additionally includes reserved seating, an autographed copy of Coach Christal’s new book, Steps & Stories, and lunch with Coach Christal. Tickets available at townhalltheater.org or by calling the box office at 802-382-2222. Learn more about Vision Camp here:
www.visioncamplive.com.




