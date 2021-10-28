Bob Stannard & Those Dangerous Bluesmen Announced At The Vergennes Opera House

Bob Stannard has played at the Vergennes Opera House before, plenty of times, and each time he, and his merry band of "Dangerous Bluesmen" have put on an unforgettable show.

"It is like watching a bunch of kids playing on the playground," said Gerianne Smart, President of the all-volunteer Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "Their enthusiasm is only seconded by their incredible musicianship, and we are proud and honored that Bob chose to have his final show in our historic theater."

Another hallmark of Bob Stannard's concerts is the parade of guest artists who seem to leap at the chance to play on stage with the band. His final show is no exception to this rule with no less than seven guests slated to join Bob and the band on stage throughout the two+ hour long show.

Joining Bob on stage will be Ian Koeller - Drums; Kenny B - Bass; Bradford Morgan - Keyboards/vocals; Joe Moore - Sax/vocals; John Falk - Guitar/vocals; Special Guests include Dennis Willmott - Guitar/vocals; Gina Coleman - Vocals; Bill Carruth - Guitar; Bob MacKenzie - Harmonica/vocals; Chuck Eller - Keyboards/vocals; Ernie Belmont - Bass; and opening the show will be special guest Nick Charyk, grandson of Arlo Guthrie.

"I couldn't be happier than to end my stage career at the opera house and to have some of my favorite people join me on stage," said Bob Stannard. "We've had a terrific run these past couple of decades and it is nice to slide out of the concert-producing business and into retirement with a few of my musician friends by my side, and at one of my favorite venues."

Organizers are also live streaming (courtesy of Ned and Lauren Pike) the production to allow for as many people as possible to enjoy this final performance.



Tickets for both the live show and the live stream may be accessed by visiting www.VergennesOperaHouse.org.

The final Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen concert will take place on SATURDAY, November 6, 7:30pm. Audience is limited to 150 people to allow for more spacing and there will be a dance floor set up as well as a bar, courtesy of Bar Antidote and Hired Hand Brewery. Attendees must be vaccinated (and show proof, either vaccine card or image of it on their phone) and agree to wear a mask between sips and bites. Doors open at 6:30pm.