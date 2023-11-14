Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Addison County Launches AddisonArts.org

This platform, free to all, is made possible by a three-year Digital Capacity Grant from the Vermont Arts Council.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Addison County Launches AddisonArts.org

Town Hall Theater has announced the launch of AddisonArts.org, a comprehensive digital arts calendar for Addison County. This platform, free to all, is made possible by a three-year Digital Capacity Grant from the Vermont Arts Council and serves as a one-stop-shop for discovering arts and culture events throughout the region.

AddisonArts.org streamlines discovering arts and culture events, previously scattered across various online platforms, into a single accessible location. The site welcomes both locals and visitors to explore the full gamut of arts and culture programming happening in our region, from art openings and exhibits to live music, theater, and education. In addition, users can post and view volunteer opportunities and casting calls.

The new calendar underscores THT’s commitment to developing shared resources that foster a stronger, more unified arts community in Addison County. Designed to be a flexible resource that can evolve to meet the community’s needs, the website has the potential to feature editorial content, video highlights, and podcasts.

Susan Evans McClure, Executive Director of the Vermont Arts Council, praised the initiative: "The Vermont Arts Council is proud to support this important collaborative effort to unite Addison County’s strong creative community and promote the great things happening across the region."

Event organizers are encouraged to take advantage of this free service to enhance visibility and audience reach. With user-friendly guidelines and a simple submission process, the platform ensures that all public events fitting the cultural and artistic criteria will find a home on AddisonArts.org.

The site is managed by Town Hall Theater in partnership with the Addison Art Media Partnership (AAMP). Built on the Artsopolis platform, known for its specialized community arts calendar websites, THT is dedicating staff hours to maintain the site and moderate content. This includes the exceptional work of Middlebury College summer interns Maggie Blake, Peyton Mader, Naomi Clark and Benjamin Weiss. Going forward, Box Office Associate Justin Koontz will be vetting posts, moderating content, and providing support.

ADDITIONAL LINKS AND INFORMATION:

Town Hall Theater: townhalltheater.org
Addison Arts Calendar: AddisonArts.org
Calendar Email : support@addisonarts.org

