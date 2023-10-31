A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Be Performed by Middlebury Acting Company in December

Middlebury Acting Company will present a second biennial holiday gift, a pay-what-you-can production of Charles Dicken’s beloved story, A Christmas Carol. Everyone is welcome, and nobody will be turned away for lack of funds.

Adapted by Gary Smith, and directed by Smith and Company Artistic Director Melissa Lourie, this adaptation stays true to the novella, and deftly integrates Dickens’ witty, pointed, and socially conscious narrative with the heartwarming and familiar journey Ebenezer Scrooge makes from profiteer to philanthropist. Guided by his ghosts and all the story's unforgettable characters, Scrooge makes a courageous and uplifting transformation that in turn transforms the world around him - a journey from darkness to light.

First produced to great acclaim in 2021, MACo is excited to present the show again, with improvements to the scenic elements of the production. Jordan Gullikson reprises his role as Mr. Scrooge, supported by a company of former cast members and newcomers.

“This is as strong a company as we have ever had”, says Lourie, “we have actors coming from as far away as Burlington, Montpelier and Pennsylvania!. And we are happy to report that our Tiny Tim will be played by the same local child, who, happily is still small enough to pull off the role.”

Smith, a MACo Board Member and professional actor/director feels strongly that Dickens’ message of community spirit and generosity is as important as ever for our times. “Middlebury has never had a local, professional production of A Christmas Carol; we are on our way to establishing a new tradition in town that families can look forward to” says Smith, “With the generous support of the Vermont Community Foundation’s Walter Cerf Community Fund, The Vermont Federal Credit Union, The National Bank of Middlebury, Whistlepig Whiskey and others, we are able to bring the show to the Town Hall Theater Stage and offer it at whatever price level audiences can afford.”

Celebrate the holidays with us in Middlebury as we offer our stirring, imaginative and theatrical version of this classic tale!

Performances run at Town Hall Theater on Dec. 1-3 & 7-10. Evening shows at 7pm and matinees at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at different price levels, or you can make a donation of your choice at the door.