A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens In Two Weeks At Omaha Community Playhouse

Omaha's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will open Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23. Performances will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and two performances Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

It just isn't Christmas without A Christmas Carol! Experience Omaha's favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, A Christmas Carol is a beautiful reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas holiday.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $40 for adults and $26 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Jerry Longe'S FINAL YEAR

2022 will mark Jerry Longe's final year playing Ebenezer Scrooge. He has played the iconic role for 17 seasons. The only other person to play Ebenezer Scrooge on OCP's Hawks Mainstage is the late Dick Boyd who played the role for 30 years.

AUDIO DESCIRBED PERFORMANCE

OCP will host an audio described performance of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Patrons may check out a headset from the OCP Box Office. For more information, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE

OCP, in partnership with Autism Action Partnership, will host a sensory-friendly performance of A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

This special performance is designed to create an experience that is welcoming to those with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities and other special needs. Accommodations for this performance will include:

House lights will remain on at a low level in the theatre throughout the performance.

Off-stage volunteers will raise glow sticks one minute prior to potentially triggering events in the production such as loud noises, bright lighting, strobe lighting, etc.

Sensory kits will be available for those attending.

Designated quiet zones will be available in the lobby areas outside of the theatre throughout the performance.

The Omaha Community Playhouse strives to create performing arts experiences that are enjoyable for all members of our community. For more information on the sensory-friendly performance, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE (ASL) SHADOW-INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE

OCP will host an American Sign Language (ASL) shadow-interpreted performance of A Christmas Carol on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. To reserve seats or for additional questions, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

OPENING NIGHT



OCP will host an opening night party to celebrate A Christmas Carol this year. The event will begin directly after the conclusion of the production. Patrons are invited to the main lobby for snacks, photos and holiday paraphernalia.