The Dance Centre Secures Permanent Home in Downtown Vancouver With $6 Million Land Purchase

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The Dance Centre has completed a $6 million purchase of the land beneath its facility at 677 Davie Street in Vancouver, securing its long-term future as a home for dance in British Columbia. The property was acquired from leaseholder Scotiabank, ensuring the organization’s continued presence in downtown Vancouver.

The acquisition was supported through fundraising by The Dance Centre and the Dance Foundation, along with contributions from the Government of Canada’s Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, the Province of British Columbia, and the City of Vancouver.

With the land secured, the building will now be known as The Dance Centre, reinforcing its identity as a dedicated space for artists to create, rehearse, and perform. The organization has also raised an additional $1.5 million toward planned upgrades to the facility.

Executive Director Mirna Zagar said, “Today marks a defining moment for dance in British Columbia. Since opening our building 25 years ago we have seen over two million visits, supported thousands of artists, and welcomed audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Securing this land ensures that artists will always have a purpose-built home to create and innovate.”

Linda Blankstein, Chair of The Dance Foundation, added, “This is not simply a real estate transaction—it is an investment in cultural infrastructure, community vitality, and long-term sustainability in a city where access to creative space is increasingly fragile.”

The 32,000-square-foot facility includes six studios, a studio theatre, and multiple spaces for classes, rehearsals, and performances. Each season, the venue supports approximately 2,000 rehearsals, 800 classes and workshops, and 120 performances, welcoming more than 87,000 visits annually.

Following the purchase, the organization plans to expand artist support through studio subsidies, upgrade production technology, improve energy efficiency, and enhance public areas within the building.