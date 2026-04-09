SISTER ACT And DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID Set For Theatre Under The Stars 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced its 2026 season, featuring Sister Act and Disney’s The Little Mermaid, on stage July 3-August 22, 2026, at Stanley Park’s iconic Malkin Bowl.

Audiences are invited to raise their voices in celebration of TUTS’ big-hearted summer season, bursting with soul and bubbling with laughter. A Vancouver tradition since 1940, TUTS will launch its two-show subscription packs today, followed by early bird single tickets on May 19, 2026.

"As we celebrate our 86th year under the stars, we couldn't be more thrilled to bring two heartwarming Broadway musicals to Vancouver audiences," says Kevin Woo, TUTS General Manager. "This summer, we're sharing the stories of two fearless trailblazers who refuse to be silenced—one finding her voice in the most unexpected of places, the other longing to be part of a world beyond her own. From the infectiously joyful spirit of Sister Act to the breathtaking wonder of Disney's The Little Mermaid, this is a season about bold risks, breaking boundaries, and the courage it takes to find your voice and unleash your true potential.”

Based on the 1992 hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act follows aspiring disco diva Deloris Van Cartier who is rushed into witness protection at a nearby convent, after she stumbles upon a shooting involving her gangster boyfriend. Under the guise of her new persona as Sister Mary Clarence, Deloris is tasked with taking over the flailing choir. Her tenacious energy and undeniable talent helps turn the choir into a regional sensation–encouraging her sisters to find their inner light, and ultimately rediscovering the strength of her own.

Sister Act will be directed and choreographed by Peter Jorgensen, who returns in 2026 after directing TUTS’ Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2025) and starring as Professor Callahan in Legally Blonde The Musical (2025). Sean Bayntun will return for the fourth year in a row as a TUTS Music Director, following his work on The Prom (2023), CATS (2024), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2025).

Based on the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage. The beloved tale follows Ariel, a curious, young mermaid who dreams of a world above the sea. After saving the life of Prince Eric following a disastrous shipwreck, Ariel strikes a dangerous bargain with the conniving sea witch, Ursula, exchanging her voice for a chance to be human. With the support of her loyal sea friends–Flounder, Sebastian, and Scuttle–Ariel sets out to win Eric’s heart and break the curse with a true love’s kiss before it’s too late.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be directed and choreographed by Nicol Spinola, who returns to TUTS for the first time since choreographing TUTS’ 2022 production of Something Rotten! Additional TUTS credits include: choreography for Mary Poppins (2017) and Cinderella (2018) and performance roles in Annie Get Your Gun (2008), Annie (2009), and Hairspray! (2015). Spinola will be joined by Music Director Brent Hughes, who has previously music directed Cinderella (2018) and Something Rotten! (2022).

TUTS offers its two-show subscription pack – allowing audiences to secure their seats to both productions for one great price – on sale now through May 7, 2026. Subscriptions are $99 for adults and $69 for youth ages 5-12, and include premium tickets to both productions, souvenir programs, and exchange insurance for both nights.

Subscriptions are available by visiting tuts.ca or by calling 1-800-514-3849 until May 7, 2026. Early bird single tickets, from $35, will be on sale from May 19-June 20, 2026.