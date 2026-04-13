Danny Nielsen's IN CONVERSATION to be Presented at The Dance Centre

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dance Centre will present the Discover Dance! series: Danny Nielsen on Thursday May 7, 2026 at 12 noon at The Dance Centre.

The Dance Centre's popular Discover Dance! noon series highlights the art of tap dance, with a program of excerpts from tap star Danny Nielsen's vibrant collaboration with pianist/percussionist Kristian Alexandrov, In Conversation. This work, which premiered to sold out houses and critical acclaim in 2024, delves into the symbiotic relationship between tap and jazz and also features Miles Hill on bass, with lighting designs by Jack Chipman. A fresh take on a beloved art form, In Conversation is a celebration of tap and musical artistry.

Danny Nielsen has emerged as one of the leaders of tap dance in Canada. Originally from Calgary, he began to further his knowledge of tap by studying at various festivals throughout Canada and the US from the age of 14. His prolific technical skill and musical sensibility launched him on to the international stage at the age of 23. Danny has taught and performed at many national and international tap festivals all over the world. Performance credits include Radical System Art's Telemetry, Derick Grant's What is This Thing Called Love?, and his own production On Foot.

Discover Dance! series 2025-2026

Oct 23, 12 noon Sujit Vaidya

Dec 4, 12 noon Flamenco Rosario

Mar 5, 12 noon Idan Cohen/Ne.Sans Opera & Dance

May 7, 12 noon Danny Nielsen